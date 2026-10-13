October 14th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Wednesday, several NBA preseason games will take place, featuring teams such as the Miami Heat, Boston Celtics, and Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, reports suggest that the Nuggets have already started trimming their roster, as all franchises must make roster cuts ahead of the regular season. So, who will the Nuggets waive?

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According to Michael Scotto’s report for HoopsHype, Lonnie Walker is expected to be among those let go. What makes the news even tougher is that the Nuggets signed him just a month ago. However, there could be more difficult decisions ahead, as the team reportedly needs to waive five more players to meet the roster limit.

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The Nuggets will also be in action on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the day’s schedule includes a National League Championship Series game. With that in mind, let’s take a look at Wednesday’s broadcast schedule.

NBA

On Wednesday, the Brooklyn Nets will take on the Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will air locally on WPLG in Miami and the YES Network in Brooklyn. At the same time, the Charlotte Hornets will face the Boston Celtics, with coverage on NBC Sports Boston and Peacock. Fans outside those markets can watch both games on NBA League Pass.

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Various games are scheduled for 8:00 PM ET. The New Orleans Pelicans face the Dallas Mavericks on NBA TV, while the Phoenix Suns take on the San Antonio Spurs and the Chicago Bulls play the Milwaukee Bucks. TV details for the latter two matchups have not been announced. The Detroit Pistons also play the Minnesota Timberwolves at 8:00 PM ET, with coverage on League Pass or local TV.

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The Denver Nuggets face the Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 PM ET in the final game of the night. The matchup will air on NBA TV.

Only the New Orleans Pelicans–Dallas Mavericks and Denver Nuggets–Los Angeles Clippers games are scheduled for national TV. The other matchups will be available through local broadcasts or NBA League Pass, depending on the game.

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MLB

The MLB League Championship Series will continue on Wednesday, with the Milwaukee Brewers facing the Los Angeles Dodgers. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, with FS1 broadcasting the game.

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College football

College football has two games on Wednesday, with both held in the evening.

The Kennesaw State Owls take on the Missouri State Bears at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The game will be played at Robert W. Plaster Stadium.

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At 8:00 PM ET, the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers face the Sam Houston Bearkats on ESPN. The matchup is scheduled for Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.

NHL

It’s a light night in the NHL, with just two games on the schedule. The Montreal Canadiens face the Washington Capitals at 7:30 PM ET, followed by the Dallas Stars taking on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:30 PM ET.

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The Montreal Canadiens–Washington Capitals game will stream on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play, with the Capitals’ local broadcast also available. In Canada, the game will air on Prime Video.

The Dallas Stars and Colorado Avalanche will meet in the later matchup, with coverage on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

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Tennis

The Rolex Shanghai Masters heads into the later rounds, with coverage on Tennis Channel. Play is expected to start around midnight ET, making it an overnight watch for tennis fans in the United States. The tournament is approaching the quarterfinal stage.

That’s all for Wednesday’s schedule. Now, put together your watchlist and get ready for the games!