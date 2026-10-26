October 29th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

On October 29, basketball fans may find themselves in a complicated situation. The Golden State Valkyries defeated the Atlanta Dream in Game 4 of the WNBA Finals to tie the series at 2-2, setting up a potential Game 6. This could create a scheduling conflict because the Atlanta Hawks are scheduled to host the Cleveland Cavaliers at State Farm Arena on the same day. According to available reports, the league has yet to make a final decision on the schedule and venue for Game 6.

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ESPN’s Alexa Philippou reported that discussions about rescheduling the games are underway. One possibility is to reschedule the games involving the Dream and the Hawks. However, there has been no concrete announcement regarding changes to the October 29 NBA and WNBA games scheduled for State Farm Arena.

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Beyond the venue clash, Oct 29 is a crowded sports day across six leagues, including the NBA, college football, the NFL, the NHL, golf, and tennis. Here’s a look at the day’s schedule.

NBA

The NBA will feature three matchups on Thursday, October 29, with games scheduled throughout the evening.

7:00 PM ET — Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks: State Farm Arena in Atlanta will host the matchup, which will air on NBA TV and stream on Fubo. Tickets will start at $15.54.

8:00 PM ET — Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans: The teams will meet at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. Tickets will start at $8.40.

10:00 PM ET — Memphis Grizzlies vs. Portland Trail Blazers: The final game will take place at Moda Center at the Rose Quarter in Portland, with tickets starting at $21.60.

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College football

College football will feature two matchups on Thursday night, October 29, with both games scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM ET.

7:30 PM ET — Troy Trojans vs. James Madison Dukes: The teams will meet at Showker Field at Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. The game will air on ESPN2, and tickets will start at $18.37.

7:30 PM ET — Florida Atlantic Owls vs. North Texas Mean Green: DATCU Stadium in Denton, Texas, will host this matchup, which will be broadcast on ESPN. Tickets will start at $7.63.

NFL

Week 8 of the NFL season will continue Thursday night as the Carolina Panthers take on the Green Bay Packers. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET, with the game streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

NHL

The NHL will feature 11 games on Thursday, October 29, with puck drop times spread throughout the evening.

7:00 PM ET — Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Carolina Hurricanes: The two teams will open the evening’s schedule.

7:00 PM ET — Utah Mammoth vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: The Mammoth will face the Penguins.

7:00 PM ET — Winnipeg Jets vs. Tampa Bay Lightning: The Jets will meet the Lightning.

7:30 PM ET — Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings: The matchup will stream on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

8:00 PM ET — Boston Bruins vs. St. Louis Blues: The Bruins will take on the Blues.

8:00 PM ET — Washington Capitals vs. Nashville Predators: The Capitals will face the Predators.

8:00 PM ET — New York Islanders vs. Minnesota Wild: The Islanders will meet the Wild.

8:00 PM ET — Montreal Canadiens vs. Dallas Stars: The Canadiens will play the Stars.

10:00 PM ET — Vancouver Canucks vs. San Jose Sharks: The Canucks will face the Sharks.

10:00 PM ET — Buffalo Sabres vs. Anaheim Ducks: The game will stream on ESPN+, Hulu, and Disney+.

10:00 PM ET — Ottawa Senators vs. Los Angeles Kings: The Senators will close out the listed matchups against the Kings.

Out-of-market games will be available through ESPN+ and NHL Power Play, while local broadcast options will vary by team and market. Prime Video will also carry select in-market games.

Golf

Golf fans will have coverage of three tournaments on Thursday, October 29, with PGA Tour and LPGA Tour action airing on Golf Channel alongside the International Series India.

4:00 PM–7:00 PM ET — PGA Tour: VidantaWorld Mexico Open, Round 1: The opening round will take place at Vidanta Vallarta in Nuevo Vallarta, Mexico. Golf Channel will broadcast the action, with replays scheduled later in the evening.

9:30 PM–2:30 AM ET — LPGA Tour: Maybank Championship, Round 1: The first round will be played at Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club in Malaysia. Golf Channel coverage will begin late Wednesday night in the United States and continue into Thursday morning.

Early morning ET — Asian Tour/LIV Golf Pathway: International Series India, Round 1: The tournament will begin at Prestige Golfshire Club in Bangalore, India. Because of the time difference, play will start during the early morning hours for viewers in the Eastern Time Zone.

Tennis

Tennis fans will also have action to follow on Thursday. However, key matches at the WTA 500 Toray Pan Pacific Open are scheduled to take place overnight for viewers in the United States.

With basketball, football, hockey, golf, and tennis all on the schedule, October 29 offers plenty of options for sports fans. The potential WNBA and NBA scheduling conflict at State Farm Arena remains an additional storyline to watch.