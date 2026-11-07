November 8 Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

With the MLB and WNBA seasons over, Sunday, November 8, still has plenty of action waiting for sports fans. The NFL will lead the way, starting with an international clash in Madrid before several afternoon games and a prime-time battle between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears.

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But the excitement goes beyond football. From NBA and NHL games to MotoGP, NASCAR, and Formula 1, fans can enjoy a packed day that also features soccer, tennis, golf, boxing, and more.

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Let’s take a look at Sunday’s complete sports schedule and where to watch each event.

NFL

The NFL will have a packed Sunday on November 8, with games running from morning to late evening. The action will begin in Madrid, Spain, before teams across the US take the field.

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At 9:30 AM ET, the Cincinnati Bengals will face the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid. NFL Network will show the game.

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The afternoon action will start at 1:00 PM ET, with CBS and FOX broadcasting several games across different regions.

CBS will broadcast one of these three matchups, depending on the region:

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New York Jets vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Cleveland Browns vs. New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos vs. Carolina Panthers

FOX will also show one of these matchups in different regions:

Dallas Cowboys vs. Indianapolis Colts

Detroit Lions vs. Miami Dolphins

New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Los Angeles Rams vs. Washington Commanders

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At 4:05 PM ET, CBS will broadcast the Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Chargers game in different regions.

Another set of games will begin at 4:25 PM ET. FOX will show one of these three matchups, depending on the region:

Green Bay Packers vs. New England Patriots

Las Vegas Raiders vs. San Francisco 49ers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks

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The day will end with Sunday Night Football at 8:20 PM ET. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will visit the Chicago Bears. NBC and Peacock will broadcast this prime-time game.

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NBA

The NBA will have one game on Sunday, November 8. The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to face the Detroit Pistons at 6:00 PM ET.

NBA TV will broadcast the game, giving basketball fans another chance to watch the two teams as they continue their early-season campaigns.

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NHL

The NHL has six games on Sunday’s schedule, with the action beginning in the afternoon and continuing into the night.

The Florida Panthers will visit the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET, with NHL Network, NESN, and SCRIPPS carrying the matchup. Two and a half hours later, the Vegas Golden Knights will take on the Buffalo Sabres at 3:30 PM ET. That game will be available on ESPN+, MSG-B, and SCRIPPS.

The Tampa Bay Lightning and Winnipeg Jets will close out the early slate at 6:00 PM ET, with coverage on ESPN+ and The Spot.

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Three more matchups will follow in the evening. The New Jersey Devils visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET, with NHL Network and MSGSN broadcasting the game. At the same time, the Philadelphia Flyers will face the Calgary Flames, available on ESPN+ and NBCSP.

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Anaheim Ducks will bring Sunday’s schedule to a close at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can watch the matchup on ESPN+, SN-PIT, and Prime Video

Motorsports

Motorsports fans will have plenty to enjoy this Sunday, with three major races taking place across the world. The action will begin with MotoGP in Qatar, move to NASCAR in Florida, and end with Formula 1 in Brazil.

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At 11:30 AM ET, FS1 will broadcast the 2026 Qatar Grand Prix from Doha. Later, NASCAR fans can watch the Cup Series Championship Race – The Chase at Homestead-Miami Speedway. The race will begin at 3:00 PM ET, with NBC providing coverage.

College Basketball

College basketball fans will have several men’s and women’s games to follow on Sunday. Teams will compete in different tournaments and venues throughout the day.

Men’s College Basketball

Men’s college basketball will feature several exciting matchups on Sunday, starting at 12:00 PM ET. Iona will face St. John’s, with NBCSN and Peacock showing the game.

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At 1:00 PM ET, Arkansas will take on Virginia in Washington on ESPN. Butler will then visit Boise State at 2:00 PM ET, with USA Network broadcasting the game.

Richmond will face Temple at 5:00 PM ET on ESPN2. The evening action will begin at 8:30 PM ET, with Houston taking on California on The CW. Pittsburgh will also meet Penn State at the same time on ESPN2.

The final game will start at 11:00 PM ET, as Southern California faces Wichita State on The CW.

Women’s College Basketball

The women’s schedule will also feature several games throughout the day.

At 1:00 PM ET, Alabama will visit Tulane. ESPN2 will broadcast the game.

Two more matchups will begin at 2:00 PM ET. Duke will face North Texas in Dallas, with ESPNU providing coverage. Iowa will also visit UConn, with FS1 showing the game.

At 3:00 PM ET, Kentucky will take on NC State in Charlotte, North Carolina. ESPN2 will broadcast the matchup.

The action will continue at 5:30 PM ET, when South Carolina faces North Carolina in Charlotte. ESPN will provide coverage.

Later, Utah State will visit Southern California at 8:00 PM ET. BTN will broadcast the game.

College Soccer

College soccer will also have several tournament games on Sunday. Both men’s and women’s teams will compete throughout the day.

Men’s College Soccer

Men’s college soccer will feature four Atlantic Coast Tournament quarterfinals on Sunday, with all eight teams looking to keep their championship hopes alive.

The action begins at noon ET, as North Carolina visits Clemson. NC State will then take on Wake Forest at 2:00 PM ET, with both games airing on ACC Network.

The next two quarterfinals will follow in the afternoon. Virginia visits SMU at 4:00 PM ET before Syracuse travels to Stanford for the 6:00 PM ET matchup. ACC Network will broadcast both games.

Women’s College Soccer

The women’s schedule will feature games from the Southeastern, Big Ten, and Atlantic Coast tournaments.

At 12:30 PM ET, Georgia will face Oklahoma in the first round of the Southeastern Tournament in Pensacola, Florida.

Michigan will then take on Michigan State in a Big Ten Tournament semifinal at 2:00 PM ET in St. Louis.

At 3:00 PM ET, LSU will face Auburn in another first-round game of the Southeastern Tournament. Wisconsin and Purdue will meet in the second Big Ten semifinal at 5:00 PM ET.

The Southeastern Tournament will continue at 5:30 PM ET, when Texas takes on Mississippi State. Duke will then visit Wake Forest at 6:00 PM ET in the first round of the Atlantic Coast Tournament.

The final two games will begin at 8:00 PM ET. Virginia will visit Florida State in the Atlantic Coast Tournament, while Florida will face Arkansas in the Southeastern Tournament.

ESPNU and ACCN will broadcast the Atlantic Coast Tournament games, while SECN will show the Southeastern Tournament matchup.

Other College Sports

College sports fans will also have volleyball and field hockey events to follow on Sunday.

In women’s college volleyball, Penn State will visit Wisconsin at 4:00 PM ET. FS1 will broadcast the game. Nebraska will then travel to face Washington at 6:30 PM ET, with FS1 also showing this matchup.

College field hockey will feature the Big Ten Tournament championship game at 12:00 PM ET in Columbus, Ohio. The two teams playing in the final have not yet been decided. BTN will broadcast the championship game.

Soccer

Men’s and women’s soccer will feature several professional games on Sunday. Fans can follow action from the English Premier League, Serie A, FA Super League, and NWSL postseason.

Men’s Soccer

The men’s soccer schedule will start at 9:00 AM ET, with three games taking place.

In Serie A, Atalanta will visit AC Monza. CBSSN will broadcast the game.

The English Premier League will also have two matchups at the same time. Liverpool will face Crystal Palace on NBCSN, while Chelsea will take on Sunderland on USA Network.

At 11:30 AM ET, Aston Villa will visit Manchester United in another Premier League game. USA Network will broadcast the matchup.

Women’s Soccer

The women’s soccer action will start earlier at 6:55 AM ET. Arsenal will visit Liverpool in the FA Super League, with CBSSN providing coverage.

The NWSL postseason will also feature two quarterfinal games.

At 12:30 PM ET, Seattle will face NJ/NY Gotham FC. ABC will broadcast the matchup.

Portland will then take on Washington at 2:55 PM ET, with ABC also showing this game.

Golf

Golf fans will have two events to follow on Sunday.

At 3:00 PM ET, the WTGL will feature a matchup between Los Angeles Golf Club and New York Golf Club. ESPN will broadcast the game.

The PGA Tour will also host the final round of the World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante in Los Cabos, Baja California Sur, Mexico. GOLF will broadcast the final round as the tournament comes to an end on Sunday.

Tennis

Tennis fans will have an early start on Sunday, with several finals and tournament matches taking place throughout the day.

At 3:00 AM ET, Tennis Channel will broadcast the Hong Kong WTA singles final. The Paris ATP doubles final will follow at 6:30 AM ET.

At 9:00 AM ET, fans can watch the Paris ATP singles final along with early-round matches from Stockholm.

Later, the WTA Finals action from Indian Wells will begin at 3:00 PM ET. Tennis Channel will broadcast live singles and doubles round-robin matches.

With NFL games, NBA and NHL matchups, NASCAR, MotoGP, Formula 1, college sports, and international soccer all taking place, Sunday, November 8, will have plenty of action.

Even though the MLB and WNBA seasons have ended, sports fans will still have many events to watch throughout the day.