November 11th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Wednesday, November 11, will bring another exciting night for sports fans, with basketball, hockey, football, volleyball, and golf all featured on the schedule. The NBA will take center stage with two interesting matchups, while the NHL will offer a doubleheader featuring four teams looking to make their mark.

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College basketball will also provide plenty of action, with several men’s and women’s games spread across the evening. Meanwhile, college football and women’s volleyball will add more options for fans looking to enjoy a busy night of sports.

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Golf fans will also have an early start on Thursday morning as the DP World Tour Championship gets underway in Dubai. With so much happening across different sports, here is a complete look at Wednesday’s schedule, including matchups and TV channels.

NBA Basketball

The NBA will offer two games on Wednesday night, giving basketball fans plenty to look forward to. The action will begin with the Cleveland Cavaliers taking on the New York Knicks at 7:10 p.m. ET on ESPN. Both teams will have an opportunity to make a statement in an exciting Eastern Conference matchup. With two competitive teams sharing the court, this game could provide an entertaining start to the night’s NBA coverage.

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Later, the Golden State Warriors will face the Houston Rockets at 9:35 p.m. ET, also on ESPN. This matchup will bring two Western Conference teams together for another interesting contest. The Warriors will look to make their presence felt, while Houston will have a chance to test itself against an experienced opponent. Fans can catch both games live on ESPN.

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NHL Hockey

Hockey fans will also have two games to follow on Wednesday. The first matchup will see the Tampa Bay Lightning travel to face the Buffalo Sabres at 7 p.m. ET. Both TNT and truTV will broadcast the game live.

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The second contest will begin at 9:30 p.m. ET, with the Utah Mammoth taking on the Vegas Golden Knights. TNT and truTV will also carry this matchup. It will give fans another opportunity to enjoy NHL action later in the evening.

With two games scheduled at different times, viewers can follow the Lightning-Sabres contest before turning their attention to Utah and Vegas. The NHL doubleheader will provide a strong addition to an already busy Wednesday night.

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College Basketball (Men’s)

Men’s college basketball will feature four scheduled listings on Wednesday, with games beginning at 7 p.m. ET.

Marquette will travel to face Michigan in one of the evening’s early matchups. The game will start at 7 p.m. ET and air on FS1. Both programs will look to put together a strong performance as they continue their college basketball campaigns.

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Another game at the same time will see Colgate take on St. John’s. Fans can watch this matchup on NBCSN and Peacock, with both platforms carrying the 7 p.m. ET contest.

The action will continue at 9 p.m. ET when Lindenwood faces Nebraska. FS1 will broadcast the game, giving viewers another college basketball option later in the evening.

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With games spread across two different time slots, Wednesday will give college basketball fans several opportunities to follow their favorite teams.

College Basketball (Women’s)

Women’s college basketball will also have a place on Wednesday’s schedule. South Dakota State will travel to face Texas in a matchup scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

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The game will air live on SEC Network (SECN). Texas will have the opportunity to compete on its home floor, while South Dakota State will look to deliver a strong performance on the road.

This will be the only listed women’s college basketball matchup of the evening, making it an important option for fans who want to follow the women’s game.

College Football

College football will also feature on Wednesday night, although the schedule currently lists three games teams.

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ESPN2 and ESPNU will each carry a college football broadcast at 7:30 p.m. ET. The first being Ball State vs Buffalo at ESPN 2, while Toledo vs UMass comes up at CBSSN. There’s also Central Michigan vs. Sacramento State at ESPN at 7:30 p.m.

The two broadcasts will add another option to Wednesday’s college sports coverage.

College Volleyball (Women’s)

Women’s college volleyball will bring two more matchups to the schedule, with both games featuring conference opponents.

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The first contest will see Notre Dame travel to Pittsburgh at 7 p.m. ET. ACCN will broadcast the matchup live. Both teams will look to put together a strong performance as they compete against each other.

Later, Auburn will face Alabama in an SEC matchup scheduled for 9 p.m. ET. SECN will carry the game live.

The two games will give volleyball fans an opportunity to follow different conference contests throughout the evening. The Auburn-Alabama matchup will also provide a late-night option for viewers who want to continue watching college sports after the basketball games begin.

Golf

Golf fans will need to stay up late or wake up early to catch the next major event on the schedule. The DP World Tour Championship will begin on Thursday, November 12, in Dubai, with its first round scheduled to start at 2 a.m. ET.

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The tournament will take place at Jumeirah Golf Estates, specifically on the Earth Course. GOLF will provide live coverage of the opening round.

The DP World Tour Championship will give golf fans another exciting tournament to follow as players take on the challenging Dubai course. Although the coverage begins early Thursday morning, it remains part of the sporting action connected to Wednesday night’s schedule.

Wednesday will offer sports fans plenty of action across different leagues. With exciting matchups throughout the night, viewers will have several games to enjoy.