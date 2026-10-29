November 1st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

What does it feel like when both MLB and WNBA seasons are over? It might leave sports fans with an empty feeling. Sunday, November 1, will be one such day, but there is still plenty to look forward to. The NFL will take center stage, with teams like the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, and Denver Broncos taking the field. And it won’t be just about football, as several other sports will also offer plenty of action.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Sunday, November 1, will feature NBA games, NHL matchups, and track and field events. The iconic TCS New York City Marathon will also take place, giving fans another major sporting event to follow. Let’s take a look at Sunday’s schedule.

ADVERTISEMENT

NFL

NFL Week 8 will feature 12 games on Sunday, November 1, with regional broadcasts on CBS and FOX in the afternoon, followed by Sunday Night Football.

1:00 PM ET — Baltimore Ravens vs. Buffalo Bills: CBS and Paramount+ will carry the matchup.

CBS and Paramount+ will carry the matchup. 1:00 PM ET — Tennessee Titans vs. Cincinnati Bengals: The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

The game will air on CBS and stream on Paramount+. 1:00 PM ET — Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: CBS and Paramount+ will provide coverage.

CBS and Paramount+ will provide coverage. 1:00 PM ET — Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: The contest will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

The contest will be available on CBS and Paramount+. 1:00 PM ET — Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys: FOX and FOX One will broadcast the game.

FOX and FOX One will broadcast the game. 1:00 PM ET — Minnesota Vikings vs. Detroit Lions: Coverage will be available on FOX and FOX One.

Coverage will be available on FOX and FOX One. 1:00 PM ET — Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: The matchup will air on FOX and stream on FOX One.

The matchup will air on FOX and stream on FOX One. 1:00 PM ET — Las Vegas Raiders vs. New York Jets: FOX and FOX One will carry the contest.

FOX and FOX One will carry the contest. 4:05 PM ET — Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams: The all-Los Angeles matchup will air on FOX and FOX One.

The all-Los Angeles matchup will air on FOX and FOX One. 4:25 PM ET — Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos: CBS and Paramount+ will provide coverage.

CBS and Paramount+ will provide coverage. 4:25 PM ET — New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins: The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+.

The game will be available on CBS and Paramount+. 8:20 PM ET — Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders (Sunday Night Football): NBC, Peacock, and Universo will broadcast the prime-time matchup.

NBA

The NBA will feature four matchups on Sunday, November 1, with games scheduled between 3:30 PM and 9:00 PM ET.

3:30 PM ET — Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic: The teams will meet at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans can stream the game on Fubo, with tickets starting at $63.60.

The teams will meet at Kia Center in Orlando, Florida. Fans can stream the game on Fubo, with tickets starting at $63.60. 5:00 PM ET — Brooklyn Nets vs. Indiana Pacers: Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the matchup. The game will be available on Fubo, with tickets starting at $12.37.

Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis will host the matchup. The game will be available on Fubo, with tickets starting at $12.37. 8:30 PM ET — Los Angeles Clippers vs. Golden State Warriors: The contest will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, with tickets starting at $43.36.

The contest will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, with tickets starting at $43.36. 9:00 PM ET — Toronto Raptors vs. Los Angeles Lakers: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles will host the late-night matchup, with tickets starting at $107.90.

ADVERTISEMENT

NHL

The NHL will feature five matchups on Sunday, with the action beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

1:00 PM ET — Winnipeg Jets vs. Carolina Hurricanes: The game will air on NHL Network, with additional coverage on TSN3, CARNHL, and HHN.

The game will air on NHL Network, with additional coverage on TSN3, CARNHL, and HHN. 3:30 PM ET — Minnesota Wild vs. Washington Capitals: ESPN+ (NHL Power Play) will provide coverage, with additional broadcasts on MINNHL, Wild+, and MNMT.

ESPN+ (NHL Power Play) will provide coverage, with additional broadcasts on MINNHL, Wild+, and MNMT. 4:00 PM ET — Utah Mammoth vs. Philadelphia Flyers: The matchup will stream on ESPN+ (NHL Power Play), with additional coverage on Utah16 and NBCS Philadelphia.

The matchup will stream on ESPN+ (NHL Power Play), with additional coverage on Utah16 and NBCS Philadelphia. 6:00 PM ET — Edmonton Oilers vs. New York Rangers: The game will air on NHL Network, with additional coverage on MSG and Sportsnet in Canada.

The game will air on NHL Network, with additional coverage on MSG and Sportsnet in Canada. 8:00 PM ET — Ottawa Senators vs. Anaheim Ducks: ESPN+ (NHL Power Play) will stream the matchup, with additional coverage on RDS, TSN5, KTTV, and Prime Video.

Motorsports

Motorsports fans will have a busy Sunday, with MotoGP action from Malaysia followed by the NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville and the Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix.

Early morning — MotoGP Malaysia Grand Prix: The race will air on FS2 and stream on FOX One.

The race will air on FS2 and stream on FOX One. 1:30 PM ET — NASCAR Cup Series pre-race coverage for the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville: NBC and HBO Max will provide coverage.

NBC and HBO Max will provide coverage. 1:50 PM ET — F1 Mexico City Grand Prix pre-race coverage: Apple TV will carry the coverage.

Apple TV will carry the coverage. 2:00 PM ET — NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville: The race will air on NBC and HBO Max.

The race will air on NBC and HBO Max. 3:00 PM ET — Formula One Mexico City Grand Prix: Apple TV will stream the race.

Track and field

The TCS New York City Marathon will be another major attraction on Sunday, with live coverage across ESPN2, the ESPN app, and local station ABC7 (WABC). ABC7 will begin its broadcast at 7:00 AM, while ESPN2 and the ESPN app will carry coverage from 8:00 to 11:30 AM. An ABC finish-line show will follow from 3:00 to 5:00 PM.

The scheduled start times for the professional races are:

8:00 AM — Men’s pro wheelchair race.

8:02 AM — Women’s pro wheelchair race.

8:35 AM — Pro women’s race.

9:05 AM — Pro men’s race.

With a full slate of NFL games, NBA and NHL action, motorsports, and the TCS New York City Marathon, Sunday still has plenty for sports fans, even with MLB and WNBA seasons over.