November 9 Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Monday, November 9, will bring plenty of sports action for fans, with college basketball leading the way. The schedule will also feature two NBA games and an exciting NFL matchup. Several college basketball teams will take the court as the new season continues.

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Meanwhile, the NBA will offer games on both the East and West Coasts. However, the biggest game of the night could be the NFL clash between two strong teams. There will be plenty to watch, so here is a complete look at Monday’s sports schedule and where to watch each game.

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College Basketball (Men’s)

College basketball will have the most games on Monday, with 10 matchups available on TV. The games will start in the early evening and continue late into the night, giving fans plenty of action to enjoy.

The first game will start at 6:00 PM ET, when Marshall visits Ohio State. BTN will show the game. Ohio State will play at home and look to make the most of its home-court advantage.

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At 6:30 PM ET, Syracuse will take on Indiana in Indianapolis. FS1 will provide live coverage. The two teams will meet at a neutral venue instead of playing at either team’s home court. Both sides will look to get an important win and build early-season confidence.

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Three more games will start at 7:00 PM ET.

North Florida will travel to face Miami in an ACC matchup. Fans can watch the game on ACCN. At the same time, Grambling State will visit Texas, with SECN showing the contest.

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Wagner will also take on UConn at 7:00 PM ET. truTV will broadcast the game. UConn will have home-court advantage as Wagner visits the Huskies.

The schedule will then move into the 8 PM window.

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At 8:00 PM ET, Boston University will visit Northwestern. BTN will show the matchup. Both teams will look to put in a strong performance as they continue their early-season games.

Illinois State will then face Purdue at 8:30 PM ET. FS1 will provide coverage. Purdue will play in front of its home fans, while Illinois State will look to put up a strong fight against its opponent.

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Two more games will begin at 9:00 PM ET.

Appalachian State will travel to face Auburn, with SECN showing the game. Meanwhile, Alabama A&M will take on DePaul. Fans can watch this matchup on truTV.

The final men’s college basketball game of the night will start at 10:00 PM ET. Mississippi Valley State (MVSU) will visit Washington, and BTN will broadcast the contest. This game will bring Monday’s busy college basketball schedule to an end.

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NBA Basketball

The NBA will also offer two games on Monday. One matchup will begin early in the evening, while the other will take place later at night.

The first game will start at 7:00 PM ET, when the Washington Wizards visit the Detroit Pistons. Fans can watch the matchup on NBCSN and Peacock.

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Washington will travel to Detroit, where the Pistons will enjoy home-court advantage. Both teams will look to put together a strong performance as the NBA season continues.

The second NBA game will begin at 10:00 PM ET.

The New Orleans Pelicans will travel to face the Golden State Warriors. NBA TV will provide live coverage.

Golden State will play at Chase Center in front of its home fans. Meanwhile, New Orleans will look to earn a strong road result. This late-night game will give West Coast basketball fans another matchup to enjoy after the Wizards and Pistons meet earlier in the evening.

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With two games at different times, NBA fans will have plenty of opportunities to follow the action.

NFL Football

College basketball will have the most games on Monday, but the NFL will also bring one of the biggest matchups of the night.

The Buffalo Bills will visit the Minnesota Vikings in a primetime game at 8:15 PM ET. ESPN will broadcast the contest, allowing fans to watch the action live.

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Both teams will look to secure an important win as the NFL regular season continues. The Bills will face a tough road test, while the Vikings will try to use their home-field advantage.

The matchup will also give fans a chance to watch two well-known NFL teams face each other under the primetime lights. The 8:15 PM ET kickoff will give football fans a major game to enjoy as the evening’s college basketball and NBA action continues.

This will be the only NFL game on Monday’s schedule, but it will add plenty of excitement to the night.

Monday will give sports fans plenty of action across three major sports. Men’s college basketball will feature 10 televised games, while the NBA will bring two matchups involving Washington, Detroit, New Orleans, and Golden State. The night will also feature an exciting NFL contest between the Buffalo Bills and Minnesota Vikings.

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From Marshall’s early visit to Ohio State to the Pelicans’ late-night game against the Warriors, fans will have plenty of games to follow.

Which matchup are you most excited to watch on Monday night? Let us know in the comments.