Sports fans have plenty to look forward to on November 19, as several major sporting events will take place across the United States and beyond. The day will feature NFL and NBA action, multiple college basketball matchups, and two major golf tournaments.

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Formula 1 fans will also get another chance to follow the action as drivers take to the track for practice sessions ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. With several games and events spread throughout the day, fans will have plenty of live sports to watch.

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Auto Racing

Formula 1 will take center stage in Las Vegas on Thursday as teams prepare for the upcoming Las Vegas Grand Prix. Drivers will get two practice sessions at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit, giving them valuable track time before the competitive sessions begin.

Both sessions will air live on Apple TV.

7:30 PM ET: Formula 1 Practice

Formula 1 Practice 11:00 PM ET: Formula 1 Practice

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The late-night session will give fans another opportunity to watch teams work on their car setups and prepare for the challenges of the street circuit.

Men’s College Basketball

Thursday will bring a busy day of men’s college basketball, with several teams competing in different tournaments and non-conference matchups.

The Players Era 8 tournament will feature multiple games in Las Vegas. The day’s action will begin with the third-place game before the fifth-place and seventh-place contests later in the evening. However, the teams involved in these games are still listed as TBD.

Ohio State, Tennessee, Louisville, TCU, Wisconsin, and USC will also be among the teams in action.

Complete Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

2:30 PM ET: Players Era 8 – TBD, Third-Place Game – ESPN

Players Era 8 – TBD, Third-Place Game – ESPN 5:00 PM ET: Players Era 8 – TBD, Fifth-Place Game – ESPN

Players Era 8 – TBD, Fifth-Place Game – ESPN 7:00 PM ET: UMBC at Ohio State – BTN

UMBC at Ohio State – BTN 7:00 PM ET: Radford at Tennessee – SEC Network

Radford at Tennessee – SEC Network 7:00 PM ET: Northeastern at Butler – truTV

Northeastern at Butler – truTV 8:00 PM ET: Stetson at Louisville – ACC Network

Stetson at Louisville – ACC Network 8:00 PM ET: Texas A&M at TCU – NBCSN, Peacock

Texas A&M at TCU – NBCSN, Peacock 8:30 PM ET: Seton Hall vs. Wisconsin, Nassau, Bahamas – CBS Sports Network

Seton Hall vs. Wisconsin, Nassau, Bahamas – CBS Sports Network 8:30 PM ET: Players Era 8 – TBD, Seventh-Place Game – ESPN2

Players Era 8 – TBD, Seventh-Place Game – ESPN2 10:30 PM ET: VCU at Santa Clara – ESPN2

VCU at Santa Clara – ESPN2 11:00 PM ET: Tarleton State at USC – BTN

The late games will keep college basketball fans busy, with VCU visiting Santa Clara and Tarleton State taking on USC.

Women’s College Basketball

Women’s college basketball will also have several games on Thursday. The schedule includes matchups from the tournament in Kissimmee, Florida, along with a conference contest between James Madison and Virginia.

Purdue will face Florida State in the morning, while Texas Tech will meet North Carolina later in the evening. Alabama will close the listed schedule with a game against Florida A&M.

Complete Women’s College Basketball Schedule:

11:00 AM ET: Purdue vs. Florida State, Kissimmee, Florida – ESPNU

Purdue vs. Florida State, Kissimmee, Florida – ESPNU 6:00 PM ET: James Madison at Virginia – ACC Network

James Madison at Virginia – ACC Network 6:00 PM ET: Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, Kissimmee, Florida – ESPN2

Texas Tech vs. North Carolina, Kissimmee, Florida – ESPN2 8:30 PM ET: Alabama vs. Florida A&M, Kissimmee, Florida – ESPNU

These matchups will give fans several opportunities to follow women’s college basketball throughout the day.

College Football

College football will have one nationally televised matchup on Thursday night.

Rice will travel to face Temple in a game scheduled for 7:30 PM ET. Both teams will look to make the most of the midweek opportunity as the college football season continues.

7:30 PM ET: Rice at Temple – ESPN

Men’s College Hockey

Men’s college hockey will also feature a televised event on Thursday. However, the teams involved have not yet been announced.

6:00 PM ET: Teams TBD – ESPNU

Fans will need to wait for further details to learn which teams will take the ice.

Golf

Golf fans will have two major tournaments to follow on Thursday, with the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour both beginning their first rounds.

The PGA Tour’s RSM Classic will get underway at Sea Island Golf Club in St. Simons Island, Georgia. Players will compete on the Seaside Course as they begin their campaign in the tournament.

Meanwhile, the LPGA Tour will begin the CME Group Tour Championship at Tiburón Golf Club in Naples, Florida. The event will take place at the Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort.

Complete Golf Schedule:

12:00 PM ET: PGA Tour – The RSM Classic, First Round – GOLF Channel

PGA Tour – The RSM Classic, First Round – GOLF Channel 3:00 PM ET: LPGA Tour – CME Group Tour Championship, First Round – GOLF Channel

Both tournaments will give golf fans a full afternoon of live coverage.

NBA Basketball

The NBA will have one nationally televised game on Thursday night.

The New York Knicks will travel to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves. The matchup will give both teams another opportunity to build momentum during the regular season.

8:00 PM ET: New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves – NBA TV

The game will be available nationally on NBA TV.

NFL Football

Thursday Night Football will close out the major professional sports schedule with an AFC South matchup between the Colts and Texans.

The Indianapolis Colts will visit the Houston Texans in a game scheduled for 8:15 PM ET. Both teams will look to secure an important divisional win as the NFL season moves forward.

8:15 PM ET: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans – Prime Video

The game will stream exclusively on Prime Video, giving NFL fans a prime-time matchup to follow.

With action across basketball and football, Thursday offers plenty for sports fans.