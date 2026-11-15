November 16th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Monday, November 16, brings plenty of sporting action for fans across the world. From the NFL and NBA to international soccer, men’s college basketball, and hockey, the day has something for almost every sports fan.

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The NBA will feature several exciting matchups, including the Golden State Warriors taking on the New Orleans Pelicans and the Phoenix Suns facing the Denver Nuggets. Meanwhile, the NFL will put the Los Angeles Chargers against the Baltimore Ravens in a primetime clash.

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Hockey fans can look forward to two NHL games, while soccer fans will have a busy day with UEFA and CONCACAF Nations League fixtures. Men’s college basketball will also take up a big part of the schedule, with games running from the late morning through the night.

Here is the complete sports schedule for November 16, including match timings and TV channels.

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NFL

The NFL has one game on Monday. The Los Angeles Chargers will visit the Baltimore Ravens in an important regular-season matchup.

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– 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Chargers at Baltimore Ravens – ESPN

Both teams will look to make the most of this primetime opportunity as the regular season continues.

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NBA

The NBA has eight games scheduled for Monday. Several teams will take the court, with the Warriors, Nuggets, Celtics, and Cavaliers among the teams in action.

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Here is the complete NBA schedule:

7:00 PM ET: Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards – DAZN, MNMT, NBA League Pass

Memphis Grizzlies vs Washington Wizards – DAZN, MNMT, NBA League Pass 7:00 PM ET: Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers – CHSN, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Chicago Bulls vs Cleveland Cavaliers – CHSN, DAZN, NBA League Pass 7:00 PM ET: Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics – Peacock, NBCSN, NBA League Pass

Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics – Peacock, NBCSN, NBA League Pass 7:30 PM ET: Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat – SCHN, WLPG, NBA League Pass

Houston Rockets vs Miami Heat – SCHN, WLPG, NBA League Pass 7:30 PM ET: Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets – NBCS-PHI, YES, NBA League Pass

Philadelphia 76ers vs Brooklyn Nets – NBCS-PHI, YES, NBA League Pass 8:00 PM ET: Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans – Peacock, NBCS-BAY, GCSN, NBA League Pass

Golden State Warriors vs New Orleans Pelicans – Peacock, NBCS-BAY, GCSN, NBA League Pass 8:00 PM ET: Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Rip City, DAZN, NBA League Pass

Portland Trail Blazers vs Minnesota Timberwolves – Rip City, DAZN, NBA League Pass 9:00 PM ET: Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets – AFSN, ALT, NBA League Pass

The Warriors-Pelicans matchup and the Suns-Nuggets game will give fans two more interesting contests to follow later in the evening.

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NHL

The NHL will feature two regular-season games on Monday. The New York Rangers will host the Montreal Canadiens, while the Vancouver Canucks will face the Utah Mammoth.

7:30 PM ET: Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers – TNT, HBO Max

Montreal Canadiens vs New York Rangers – TNT, HBO Max 9:30 PM ET: Vancouver Canucks vs Utah Mammoth – Utah16, SN, NHL Power Play ESPN+

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Men’s College Basketball

College basketball will have a packed Monday, with games starting in the morning and continuing late into the night.

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Some of the notable matchups include Jacksonville against Georgia, Grambling State against Kentucky, and Montana against Kansas State.

Here is the complete schedule:

11:00 AM ET: Miami (OH)-Hamilton at Morehead State – ESPN+

Miami (OH)-Hamilton at Morehead State – ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET: Fisk at North Alabama – ESPN+

Fisk at North Alabama – ESPN+ 12:00 PM ET: Ferrum at George Washington – ESPN+

Ferrum at George Washington – ESPN+ 6:00 PM ET: Alcorn State at Maryland – BTN

Alcorn State at Maryland – BTN 6:00 PM ET: Iona at UMBC – ESPN+

Iona at UMBC – ESPN+ 6:30 PM ET: Prairie View A&M at Ohio State – BTN+

Prairie View A&M at Ohio State – BTN+ 7:00 PM ET: WKU at Tulsa – ESPNU

WKU at Tulsa – ESPNU 7:00 PM ET: Jacksonville at Georgia – SECN

Jacksonville at Georgia – SECN 7:00 PM ET: The Citadel at Clemson – ACCN

The Citadel at Clemson – ACCN 7:00 PM ET: St. Thomas at LIU – NEC Front Row

St. Thomas at LIU – NEC Front Row 7:00 PM ET: Virginia U. of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central – MEACN

Virginia U. of Lynchburg at North Carolina Central – MEACN 7:00 PM ET: Grambling State at Kentucky – SEC+

Grambling State at Kentucky – SEC+ 7:00 PM ET: Richmond at Virginia Tech – ACCNX

Richmond at Virginia Tech – ACCNX 7:00 PM ET: Florida Memorial at Stetson – ESPN+

Florida Memorial at Stetson – ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET: DeSales at Penn – ESPN+

DeSales at Penn – ESPN+ 7:00 PM ET: Eastern Kentucky at Kent State – ESPN+

Eastern Kentucky at Kent State – ESPN+ 7:30 PM ET: Midway at Southeast Missouri – ESPN+

Midway at Southeast Missouri – ESPN+ 7:30 PM ET: Tarleton at Drake – ESPN+

Tarleton at Drake – ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET: Western Illinois at Minnesota – BTN

Western Illinois at Minnesota – BTN 8:00 PM ET: SIUE at North Dakota – MidCo Sports

SIUE at North Dakota – MidCo Sports 8:00 PM ET: Abilene Christian at Missouri State – ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Missouri State – ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET: Calumet St. Joseph’s at Valparaiso – ESPN+

Calumet St. Joseph’s at Valparaiso – ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET: Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State – ESPN+

Central Arkansas at Oklahoma State – ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET: Montana at Kansas State – ESPN+

Montana at Kansas State – ESPN+ 8:00 PM ET: Columbia at Northwestern – BTN+

Columbia at Northwestern – BTN+ 8:00 PM ET: Mayville State at South Dakota State – Summit

Mayville State at South Dakota State – Summit 8:30 PM ET: Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M – SEC+

Southeastern Louisiana at Texas A&M – SEC+ 8:30 PM ET: Dallas Christian at ULM – ESPN+

Dallas Christian at ULM – ESPN+ 9:30 PM ET: East Texas A&M at Oregon State – YouTube

East Texas A&M at Oregon State – YouTube 10:00 PM ET: Long Beach State at UCLA – BTN

Long Beach State at UCLA – BTN 10:00 PM ET: Portland State at Saint Mary’s – ESPN+

Portland State at Saint Mary’s – ESPN+ 10:00 PM ET: Colorado-Colorado Springs at Denver – ESPN+

Colorado-Colorado Springs at Denver – ESPN+ 10:00 PM ET: Texas Southern at UC San Diego – ESPN+

Texas Southern at UC San Diego – ESPN+

Soccer Schedule

Soccer fans will have a busy day as UEFA Nations League and CONCACAF Nations League games take place across different time slots.

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Germany vs Netherlands stands out among the European fixtures. Other teams, including Switzerland, Scotland, Greece, and Serbia, will also be in action.

UEFA Nations League

10:00 AM ET: Kazakhstan vs Slovakia – FS2, VIX, fuboTV

Kazakhstan vs Slovakia – FS2, VIX, fuboTV 10:00 AM ET: Faroe Islands vs Moldova – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Faroe Islands vs Moldova – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV 12:00 PM ET: Estonia vs Bulgaria – FS2, VIX, fuboTV

Estonia vs Bulgaria – FS2, VIX, fuboTV 12:00 PM ET: Lithuania vs Liechtenstein – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Lithuania vs Liechtenstein – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV 12:00 PM ET: Iceland vs Luxembourg – VIX, fuboTV

Iceland vs Luxembourg – VIX, fuboTV 2:45 PM ET: Germany vs Netherlands – FS1, VIX, fuboTV

Germany vs Netherlands – FS1, VIX, fuboTV 2:45 PM ET: Greece vs Serbia – FS2, VIX, fuboTV

Greece vs Serbia – FS2, VIX, fuboTV 2:45 PM ET: Switzerland vs Scotland – VIX, fuboTV

Switzerland vs Scotland – VIX, fuboTV 2:45 PM ET: Gibraltar vs Malta – VIX, fuboTV

Gibraltar vs Malta – VIX, fuboTV 2:45 PM ET: North Macedonia vs Slovenia – VIX, fuboTV

CONCACAF Nations League

2:00 PM ET: Guyana vs Puerto Rico – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Guyana vs Puerto Rico – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV 2:00 PM ET: Guadeloupe vs Bermuda – VIX, fuboTV

Guadeloupe vs Bermuda – VIX, fuboTV 3:00 PM ET: Cuba vs Grenada – VIX, fuboTV

Cuba vs Grenada – VIX, fuboTV 7:00 PM ET: Trinidad and Tobago vs Antigua and Barbuda – FS2, FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Trinidad and Tobago vs Antigua and Barbuda – FS2, FOX One, VIX, fuboTV 7:00 PM ET: Martinique vs Aruba – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Martinique vs Aruba – FOX One, VIX, fuboTV 8:00 PM ET: Canada vs Guatemala – FS1, FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

Canada vs Guatemala – FS1, FOX One, VIX, fuboTV

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Monday’s schedule offers plenty of choices, whether fans want to watch major league action, college rivalries, international soccer, or individual sports. With so many events taking place throughout the day, which matchup are you most excited to watch?

All times are Eastern Time (ET). The schedule is subject to change and/or regional broadcast blackouts.