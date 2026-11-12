November 13’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Friday, November 13, brings another busy day for sports fans, with college basketball taking center stage alongside NBA action, college football, wrestling, and professional golf. Several exciting matchups will give fans plenty of reasons to stay close to their screens throughout the day.

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College basketball will offer the biggest selection, with teams like Duke, UConn, North Carolina, Alabama, and Arizona all featuring on the schedule. Meanwhile, NBA fans can look forward to two games, including the Golden State Warriors taking on the San Antonio Spurs. College football will also add three games to the evening lineup.

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With so many events taking place across different sports, fans will have plenty to watch on Friday. Here is the complete TV schedule for November 13, including game times and broadcasting channels.

College Basketball (Men’s)

College basketball will lead Friday’s sports schedule, with several big programs taking the court throughout the evening. The action will begin at 5 p.m. ET and continue until late at night.

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North Alabama will visit Miami at 5 p.m. ET on ACCN. Georgetown will then face Clemson at 6 p.m. ET on ESPNU.

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At 6:30 p.m. ET, Pittsburgh will take on Butler. Fans can watch this matchup on NBCSN and Peacock.

The schedule will get even busier at 7 p.m. ET, with four games taking place at the same time. Troy will visit NC State on ACCN, while Georgia will face North Carolina on ESPN2. Northern Iowa will travel to Michigan State for a game on FS1. Meanwhile, Merrimack will take on Florida on SECN.

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UConn will welcome Ohio State at 7:30 p.m. ET. TNT will broadcast this matchup, giving fans another major college basketball game to follow.

Three more games will begin at 8 p.m. ET. SIU Edwardsville will visit Duke, with the game available on CW. Virginia will face Maryland on NBCSN and Peacock.

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The final group of college basketball games will begin at 9 p.m. ET. Ball State will visit SMU on ACCN, while Arizona will take on Auburn on ESPN2. Xavier will face Mississippi State in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia, on FS1. Seton Hall will also visit Alabama, with SECN carrying the game.

NBA Basketball

The NBA will also bring two games to Friday’s schedule. Both matchups will take place in the evening, giving basketball fans another reason to stay up late.

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The first game will feature the New York Knicks visiting the Indiana Pacers at 7 p.m. ET. Fans can watch the matchup live on Prime Video.

Later, the Golden State Warriors will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs at 9:30 p.m. ET. Prime Video will also broadcast this game.

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With two different matchups on the schedule, NBA fans will have a chance to follow some of the league’s biggest names during Friday night.

College Football

College football will offer three games on Friday, with the first matchup starting at 7 p.m. ET.

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Florida State will visit Pittsburgh in the opening game of the evening. ESPN will broadcast the contest, which will begin at 7 p.m. ET.

At 9 p.m. ET, Illinois will take on UCLA. FOX will carry the matchup, giving fans another option during the evening.

The final college football game will begin at 10:15 p.m. ET, when Houston visits Colorado. Fans can watch this contest on ESPN.

College Wrestling

Wrestling fans will also have an event to follow on Friday night. College wrestling will feature on ESPNU at 8 p.m. ET.

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The participating teams or wrestlers have not yet been announced, as the schedule lists the matchup as TBA.

Golf

Golf will provide action across several professional tours on Friday, with events taking place in the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

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The first broadcast will begin at 11 a.m. ET on GOLF. The LPGA Tour will continue the second round of The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

At 2 p.m. ET, the PGA Tour will feature the second round of the Austin Championship presented by Compliance Solutions. The tournament will take place at the Fazio Canyons Course at Omni Barton Creek Resort & Spa in Austin, Texas. GOLF will broadcast the action.

The PGA Tour Champions will also feature on Friday. The second round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship will begin at 5 p.m. ET at Phoenix Country Club in Phoenix. Fans can follow the tournament on GOLF.

The final golf broadcast will take place early Saturday morning in the United States. The DP World Tour Championship will continue with its third round at Jumeirah Golf Estates’ Earth Course in Dubai, UAE. GOLF will carry the coverage at 2 a.m. ET on Saturday.

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Friday will offer something for almost every sports fan. College basketball will provide the biggest lineup, while the NBA, college football, wrestling, and golf will add more action throughout the day. With so many events available, which matchup or tournament are you most excited to watch?