Sunday, November 29, has a busy schedule for sports fans, with several major events taking place across different sports. From the much-awaited Formula 1 Qatar Grand Prix to the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Arsenal, there will be plenty of exciting action to follow.

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NFL fans can look forward to a full schedule, with the Las Vegas Raiders facing the Cleveland Browns in Sunday Night Football. The NBA will also feature an interesting matchup between the Boston Celtics and San Antonio Spurs, along with several men’s and women’s college basketball games.

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Meanwhile, the Davis Cup Finals will conclude, while golf and Alpine skiing will also continue.

Here is Sunday’s complete sports schedule, with start times and TV channels. All times are Eastern.

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Auto Racing

Motorsports fans will have two major events to follow on November 29, starting with MotoGP and followed by Formula 1. The FIM MotoGP Valencia Grand Prix will begin at 7:30 a.m. ET and air on FS1. The race will take place in Valencia, Spain.

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The 2026 Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix will begin at 8 a.m. ET (7 p.m. local time) on November 29 at the Lusail International Circuit in Doha, Qatar. Fans can catch the race live on Apple TV as the F1 season heads toward its conclusion.

Racing Schedule:

7:30 a.m. – FIM MotoGP: Valencia GP (FS1)

11 a.m. – Formula 1: Qatar Airways Qatar Grand Prix (Apple TV)

College Basketball

College basketball will feature a busy schedule on Sunday, with several men’s and women’s games airing across different networks.

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The men’s action starts at 1 p.m. with Memphis facing Dayton on ESPN. At 2 p.m., Utah State will take on New Mexico on CW, while Louisiana-Monroe meets Tulane on ESPN2. Milwaukee will also face Oregon State on USA. South Florida will meet Saint Louis at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN.

Later, North Dakota State will play Boise State at 4 p.m. on CW, followed by Lipscomb vs. Ohio State at 5:30 p.m. on BTN. Norfolk State will close the men’s schedule against Washington at 7:30 p.m. on BTN.

The women’s schedule begins at noon with East Tennessee State vs. Louisville on ACCN. Georgia State will face Vanderbilt at 1 p.m. on SECN, followed by Elon vs. Clemson at 2 p.m. and Memphis vs. Mississippi at 3 p.m. Brown will take on North Carolina at 4 p.m., while Virginia faces SMU at 6 p.m. Both games will air on ACCN.

Men’s College Basketball Schedule:

1 p.m. – Memphis vs. Dayton (ESPN)

2 p.m. – Utah State at New Mexico (CW)

2 p.m. – Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane (ESPN2)

2 p.m. – Milwaukee at Oregon State (USA)

3:30 p.m. – South Florida vs. Saint Louis (ESPN)

4 p.m. – North Dakota State vs. Boise State (CW)

5:30 p.m. – Lipscomb at Ohio State (BTN)

7:30 p.m. – Norfolk State at Washington (BTN)

Women’s College Basketball Schedule:

Noon – East Tennessee State at Louisville (ACCN)

1 p.m. – Georgia State at Vanderbilt (SECN)

2 p.m. – Elon at Clemson (ACCN)

3 p.m. – Memphis at Mississippi (SECN)

4 p.m. – Brown at North Carolina (ACCN)

6 p.m. – Virginia at SMU (ACCN)

NFL

The NFL will have a full day of Week 12 action on Sunday, with several games scheduled across afternoon and evening windows.

The early games begin at 1 p.m., with CBS showing regional coverage of New Orleans vs. Cincinnati, New York Jets vs. Miami, and Baltimore vs. Houston. FOX will carry Tennessee vs. Jacksonville, New York Giants vs. Indianapolis, and Atlanta vs. Minnesota.

At 4:05 p.m., CBS will broadcast New England vs. Los Angeles Chargers. At 4:25 p.m., FOX will show Washington vs. Arizona or Seattle vs. San Francisco.

The day will conclude with Sunday Night Football at 8:20 p.m., as the Las Vegas Raiders visit the Cleveland Browns. NBC and Peacock will broadcast the matchup.

NFL Schedule:

1 p.m. – New Orleans at Cincinnati / N.Y. Jets at Miami / Baltimore at Houston (CBS, regional coverage)

1 p.m. – Tennessee at Jacksonville / N.Y. Giants at Indianapolis / Atlanta at Minnesota (FOX, regional coverage)

4:05 p.m. – New England at L.A. Chargers (CBS)

4:25 p.m. – Washington at Arizona / Seattle at San Francisco (FOX, regional coverage)

8:20 p.m. – Las Vegas at Cleveland (NBC, Peacock)

NBA and NHL

Basketball and hockey fans will also have professional action to follow on Sunday.

The NBA schedule features one nationally televised matchup. The Boston Celtics will travel to San Antonio to face the Spurs at 4 p.m. NBA TV will carry the game.

Before that, the NBA G League will feature Raptors 905 against Delaware. The matchup is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will also be available on NBA TV.

In the NHL, Minnesota will visit Chicago in a 2 p.m. matchup. NHL Network will broadcast the game.

Basketball and Hockey Schedule:

1 p.m. – Raptors 905 at Delaware (NBA TV)

2 p.m. – Minnesota at Chicago (NHL Network)

4 p.m. – Boston at San Antonio (NBA TV)

Soccer

Sunday’s soccer schedule features several exciting fixtures, with the Premier League leading the action. Fiorentina will visit Udinese in Serie A at 6:30 a.m. on CBSSN. At 7 a.m., Liverpool will face Everton in the Premier League on USA.

Two more Premier League games begin at 9 a.m., with Tottenham Hotspur visiting Sunderland on NBCSN and Newcastle United facing Brighton on USA. Napoli will also take on Sassuolo in Serie A at 9 a.m. on CBSSN.

The day’s biggest clash comes at 11:30 a.m., when Manchester City faces Arsenal. USA will broadcast the Premier League matchup.

Men’s Soccer Schedule:

6:30 a.m. – Fiorentina at Udinese (Serie A, CBSSN)

7 a.m. – Liverpool at Everton (Premier League, USA)

9 a.m. – Napoli at Sassuolo (Serie A, CBSSN)

9 a.m. – Tottenham Hotspur at Sunderland (Premier League, NBCSN)

9 a.m. – Newcastle United at Brighton & Hove Albion (Premier League, USA)

11:30 a.m. – Manchester City at Arsenal (Premier League, USA)

Golf, Tennis and Other Sports

Sunday will also bring action in golf, tennis, rugby, skiing, horse racing, and college volleyball.

The Ladies European Tour’s Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España will begin its final round at 8 a.m. at La Cala Resort in Málaga, Spain. GOLF will broadcast the action. WTGL will feature two matchups on ABC. Boston Common Golf will face New York Golf Club at 1 p.m., followed by Motor City Golf Club vs. Atlanta Drive GC at 3:30 p.m.

Tennis fans can watch the Davis Cup Finals championship match at 9 a.m. on Tennis Channel. In rugby, France will meet South Africa in the Nations Championship Final at 11:30 a.m. on CBSSN.

The FIS Alpine World Cup from Killington, Vermont, will air on NBCSN at noon and 3 p.m., with NBC showing coverage at 1 p.m. FS1 will present NYRA’s America’s Day at the Races from noon. Finally, ESPN will broadcast the NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show at 6 p.m.

Other Sports Schedule:

8 a.m. – Ladies European Tour: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, Final Round (GOLF)

9 a.m. – Davis Cup Finals: Final (Tennis Channel)

11:30 a.m. – France vs. South Africa: Nations Championship Final (CBSSN)

Noon – NYRA: America’s Day at the Races (FS1)

Noon – FIS Alpine World Cup (NBCSN)

1 p.m. – FIS Alpine World Cup (NBC)

1 p.m. – WTGL: Boston Common Golf takes on New York Golf Club (ABC)

3 p.m. – FIS Alpine World Cup (NBCSN)

3:30 p.m. – WTGL: Motor City Golf Club faces Atlanta Drive GC (ABC)

6 p.m. – NCAA Women’s Volleyball Selection Show (ESPN)

From the Qatar Grand Prix and Manchester City-Arsenal clash to NFL games and the Celtics-Spurs matchup, November 29 offers plenty of action. With events running from morning to evening, fans can enjoy a packed Sunday featuring motorsports, soccer, basketball, tennis, and more.