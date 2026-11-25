Thursday, November 26, 2026, will bring a packed schedule for sports fans. The NFL will take center stage on Thanksgiving Day, with three exciting matchups featuring the Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions, Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Buffalo Bills. The Chiefs and Bills will headline the evening with a primetime clash.

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However, there will be plenty of action beyond the NFL. College basketball will feature several tournaments, including the Players Era 16 and ESPN Events Invitational. Fans will also get to watch TCU take on Texas Tech in college football.

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Soccer will bring another busy day, with several UEFA Europa League fixtures scheduled across two kickoff windows. Meanwhile, golf fans can follow the opening rounds of two international tournaments, including the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

From Thanksgiving football to European soccer, here is the complete sports schedule for Thursday, November 26, including start times and TV channels.

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NFL Schedule

The NFL will offer three games on Thanksgiving Day, giving fans a full day of football. The Chicago Bears will visit the Detroit Lions in the opening game at 1:00 PM ET. CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the matchup.

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The Philadelphia Eagles will then face the Dallas Cowboys at 4:30 PM ET. Both teams will look to make a statement in this important divisional contest. Fans can watch the game on FOX and FOX One.

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The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills will close the NFL schedule with an 8:20 PM ET kickoff. This primetime matchup will bring two of the league’s biggest teams together. NBC and Peacock will carry the game.

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1:00 PM ET: Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions – CBS, Paramount+

Chicago Bears at Detroit Lions – CBS, Paramount+ 4:30 PM ET: Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – FOX, FOX One

Philadelphia Eagles at Dallas Cowboys – FOX, FOX One 8:20 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills – NBC, Peacock

College Football Schedule

College football will also have a place on Thursday’s schedule. TCU will travel to face Texas Tech in an evening matchup. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET, with ESPN providing live coverage.

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The contest will give both programs another opportunity to make an impression as the college football season moves toward its final stages.

– 8:00 PM ET: TCU at Texas Tech – ESPN

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Men’s College Basketball Schedule

Men’s college basketball will have one of the busiest schedules on Thanksgiving Day. Several tournaments will bring multiple games throughout the day, with the Players Era 16 Tournament taking up a major part of the schedule.

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The action will begin shortly after midnight with the Maui Invitational on ESPN2. Georgia will then face Cincinnati at 11:00 AM ET in the ESPN Events Invitational. Purdue versus Oklahoma and Army-West Point versus UTSA will follow at noon.

Other notable matchups include Georgetown versus Texas, Arkansas versus Michigan State, and UCLA versus Saint Mary’s. The Players Era 16 Tournament will also feature several semifinal and consolation semifinal games in Las Vegas. Some participating teams are yet to be confirmed.

Here is the complete men’s college basketball schedule:

12:30 AM ET: Maui Invitational – ESPN2

Maui Invitational – ESPN2 11:00 AM ET: Georgia vs. Cincinnati – ESPN

Georgia vs. Cincinnati – ESPN 12:00 PM ET: Purdue vs. Oklahoma – FOX

Purdue vs. Oklahoma – FOX 12:00 PM ET: Army West Point at UTSA – ESPN+

Army West Point at UTSA – ESPN+ 1:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN

Players Era 16 – ESPN 1:30 PM ET: Boston College vs. UCF – ESPN2

Boston College vs. UCF – ESPN2 2:00 PM ET: Arizona State vs. South Carolina – CBSSN

Arizona State vs. South Carolina – CBSSN 2:30 PM ET: Georgetown vs. Texas – FS1

Georgetown vs. Texas – FS1 3:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN

Players Era 16 – ESPN 3:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN2

Players Era 16 – ESPN2 4:30 PM ET: Arkansas vs. Michigan State – CBS

Arkansas vs. Michigan State – CBS 4:30 PM ET: USC vs. Utah State – CBSSN

USC vs. Utah State – CBSSN 5:00 PM ET: UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s – FS1

UCLA vs. Saint Mary’s – FS1 6:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN

Players Era 16 – ESPN 7:00 PM ET: DePaul vs. Pitt – FS1

DePaul vs. Pitt – FS1 7:00 PM ET: LSU vs. SMU – CBSSN

LSU vs. SMU – CBSSN 8:00 PM ET: UC Davis vs. Jacksonville State – FloCollege

UC Davis vs. Jacksonville State – FloCollege 9:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN2

Players Era 16 – ESPN2 9:00 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPNU

Players Era 16 – ESPNU 10:30 PM ET: Omaha vs. Pacific – FloCollege

Omaha vs. Pacific – FloCollege 11:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN

Players Era 16 – ESPN 11:30 PM ET: Players Era 16 – ESPN2

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Arkansas versus Michigan State will be one of the notable games of the afternoon. The two teams will meet at 4:30 PM ET on CBS. UCLA and Saint Mary’s will also meet at 5:00 PM ET on FS1, while DePaul versus Pitt and LSU versus SMU will add two more interesting evening matchups.

Women’s College Basketball Schedule

Women’s college basketball will feature two games from the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in Nassau, Bahamas. West Virginia will take on Notre Dame at 11:30 AM ET. Later, Davidson will face Florida at 2:00 PM ET.

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Both games will air on ESPN networks.

11:30 AM ET: West Virginia vs. Notre Dame – ESPN2

West Virginia vs. Notre Dame – ESPN2 2:00 PM ET: Davidson vs. Florida – ESPNU

Soccer Schedule – UEFA Europa League

The UEFA Europa League will bring a busy schedule with 17 fixtures on Thursday. The first set of games will begin at 12:45 PM ET, while the remaining matches will start at 3:00 PM ET.

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Milan’s trip to face Olympiakos Piraeus will be one of the notable fixtures in the early window. Benfica will also take on Viktoria Plzeň, while Bayer Leverkusen will meet Dinamo Zagreb. Bournemouth will face Celta de Vigo in another interesting contest.

The afternoon window will feature several more European clubs. Crystal Palace will take on Real Sociedad, while Juventus will welcome Omonia Nicosia. Celtic will also face Torreense, and Anderlecht will meet OFI.

All the listed Europa League fixtures will be available on Paramount+ and ViX.

12:45 PM ET:

Union Saint-Gilloise vs. Lech Poznań – Paramount+, ViX

Salzburg vs. Ararat-Armenia – Paramount+, ViX

Viktoria Plzeň vs. Benfica – Paramount+, ViX

Olympiakos Piraeus vs. Milan – Paramount+, ViX

Olympique Marseille vs. Levski Sofia – Paramount+, ViX

Dinamo Zagreb vs. Bayer Leverkusen – Paramount+, ViX

Beşiktaş vs. Hapoel Be’er Sheva – Paramount+, ViX

Celta de Vigo vs. AFC Bournemouth – Paramount+, ViX

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3:00 PM ET:

Crystal Palace vs. Real Sociedad – Paramount+, ViX

Ferencváros vs. Celje – Paramount+, ViX

Torreense vs. Celtic – Paramount+, ViX

Sunderland vs. Jagiellonia Białystok – Paramount+, ViX

Sparta Praha vs. AZ – Paramount+, ViX

OFI vs. Anderlecht – Paramount+, ViX

NEC vs. Rennes – Paramount+, ViX

Olympique Lyonnais vs. Lillestrøm – Paramount+, ViX

Juventus vs. Omonia Nicosia – Paramount+, ViX

Golf Schedule

Golf fans will also have a tournament to follow on Thursday. The DP World Tour’s BMW Australian PGA Championship continues at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney, Australia.

After opening live on Wednesday night in the U.S., GOLF will air an encore replay of the first round at 4:30 AM ET before live second-round coverage begins Thursday night at 9:30 PM ET.

The Ladies European Tour will also begin the Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España. The first round will take place at La Cala Resort in Málaga, Spain, airing live at 8:00 AM ET on GOLF.

4:30 AM ET: DP World Tour – BMW Australian PGA Championship, First Round (Replay) – GOLF

DP World Tour – BMW Australian PGA Championship, First Round (Replay) – GOLF 8:00 AM ET: Ladies European Tour – Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, First Round (Live) – GOLF

Ladies European Tour – Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de España, First Round (Live) – GOLF 4:30 AM ET (Friday): DP World Tour – BMW Australian PGA Championship, Second Round (Live) – GOLF

What to Watch on November 26?

Thanksgiving Day will offer plenty of sporting action across different competitions. The NFL will headline the schedule with three games, while college basketball will keep fans busy with several tournaments and matchups throughout the day.

Soccer fans will have 17 Europa League fixtures to follow, while a TCU versus Texas Tech matchup will add another important contest to the evening. Golf will also bring international action from Australia and Spain.

With football, basketball, soccer, and golf all on the schedule, which matchup are you most excited to watch?