October 12th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This time, Monday Night Football will feature a matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. So, why is this game worth watching? NFL fans may remember December 8, 2024, when the Rams defeated the Bills 44–42. But Matthew Stafford remembered that game for another reason. It was the day he realized what it was like to watch Josh Allen play from just a few feet away.

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After the game, Stafford described Allen as a “one-of-a-kind type” player. And for good reason. On December 8, Allen became the first player in the Super Bowl era to record three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in a single game.

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This Monday, the two quarterbacks will face off again. So, could we see another historic performance? Beyond Monday Night Football, the day will also feature two League Championship Series games, several NHL matchups, and NBA preseason action.

With many games to watch, let’s take a look at the schedules for all the games.

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MLB

This Monday’s MLB postseason schedule features two games: the Los Angeles Dodgers will face the Milwaukee Brewers in the afternoon, and the Cleveland Guardians will take on the Tampa Bay Rays in the evening.

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The Dodgers-Brewers game is scheduled at 5:00 PM ET. The game will be broadcast on FOX or FS1.

Later, the Guardians-Rays game will be live at 8:00 PM ET at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. TBS and HBO Max will carry the game.

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NFL

Week 6 of the NFL season wraps up with a Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Los Angeles Rams. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 PM ET.

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Fans can watch the game on ESPN, with a simulcast available on ABC.

NBA

Monday’s NBA schedule features five games with the first matchup tipping off at 4:00 PM ET and the final game scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. All five games will be available on NBA League Pass, while the Minnesota Timberwolves and New York Knicks matchup will also air on NBA TV and MSG.

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The London Lions will face the Portland Trail Blazers at 4:00 PM ET at Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

Three games are scheduled for the evening. The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the Atlanta Hawks at 7:00 PM ET at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. At the same time, the Brooklyn Nets will face the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C.

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At 7:30 PM ET, the Minnesota Timberwolves will take on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden. The game will be available on NBA TV and MSG.

The final matchup of the night features the San Antonio Spurs against the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET at Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

NHL

The NHL has three games on this Monday’s schedule.

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The Florida Panthers face the Buffalo Sabres at 1:00 PM ET. The game will be available on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play, along with local TV coverage.

At 7:00 PM ET, the Ottawa Senators take on the New Jersey Devils, with coverage on NHL Network.

The final game of the day features the Vegas Golden Knights against the Minnesota Wild at 8:00 PM ET. Fans can watch on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play, with local TV coverage also available.

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Tennis

The third round of the Rolex Shanghai Masters will continue with play starting at midnight ET, corresponding to noon in Shanghai. The night session is scheduled for around 6:00 AM ET, making this an overnight watch for tennis fans in the United States.

Tennis Channel will cover the tournament.

So, apart from the tennis match, the rest of the schedule looks pretty straightforward. Just pick a time that works for you and enjoy the games!