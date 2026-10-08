October 9th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sport’s Event

This Friday, two WNBA teams will face elimination, while two others are just one win away from reaching the Finals. The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries both lead their respective series 2-0 against the New York Liberty and Las Vegas Aces. So, another loss would end the title hopes of the latter two teams.

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Among them, the Aces are the defending champions, so an early playoff exit would be a major blow to the team.

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Now, as far as the NBA is concerned, there will be several preseason games this Friday. The Philadelphia 76ers will be on the court, while the New York Knicks will face the Washington Wizards.

Now, let’s quickly get into the broadcast schedule.

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WNBA

The WNBA semifinals continue Friday, October 9, with both series heading into Game 3. The Atlanta Dream and Golden State Valkyries each hold a 2-0 lead and are one win away from advancing to the WNBA Finals.

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The Atlanta Dream will visit the New York Liberty at 7:30 PM ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Atlanta has won the first two games of the series and can complete the sweep with another victory. The New York Liberty, meanwhile, must win to keep their season alive.

The game will be broadcast on ESPN2.

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Later, the Golden State Valkyries will face the Las Vegas Aces at 9:30 PM ET at Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas. The Golden State Valkyries also lead the series 2-0 and will have a chance to close it out on the road.

The Las Vegas Aces will need a win to avoid elimination. The game will be available on Peacock and NBC Sports Network.

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NBA

First, the Boston Celtics will face the Cleveland Cavaliers at 11:00 PM. Three more games are scheduled for 11:30 PM, with the Washington Wizards taking on the New York Knicks, the Philadelphia 76ers facing the Brooklyn Nets, and the New Orleans Pelicans meeting the Miami Heat.

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The Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs will then tip off at 12:00 AM, followed by the Sacramento Kings against the Los Angeles Lakers at 2:30 AM.

Later in the day, the Houston Rockets will face the Dallas Mavericks at 12:00 PM to round out the schedule.

NHL

On Friday, the New York Rangers will visit the Washington Capitals at 7:00 PM ET, with the game airing on NHL Network.

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At the same time, the Pittsburgh Penguins will face the Columbus Blue Jackets. The matchup will be available on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play.

Also at 7:00 PM ET, the Seattle Kraken will take on the Detroit Red Wings on ESPN+.

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The final game of the night is scheduled for 8:00 PM ET, when the Anaheim Ducks visit the Winnipeg Jets. The game will stream on ESPN+, with Prime Video also carrying the matchup in the Anaheim Ducks’ local market.

College football

The college football schedule features five games ‌this Friday.

The first game kicks off at 7:00 PM ET, when Florida State visits Louisville at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. The matchup will be broadcast on ESPN.

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Three more games are scheduled for 9:00 PM ET. Wyoming will take on San Jose State at CEFCU Stadium, with CBS Sports Network carrying the game.

At the same time, Washington State will face Utah State at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The game will air on The CW.

Also at 9:00 PM ET, Iowa will visit Washington at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. FOX will have the broadcast.

The final game of the night is scheduled for 10:15 PM ET, with Iowa State visiting BYU at LaVell Edwards Stadium. The matchup will be shown on ESPN.

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Golf

The Baycurrent Classic continues with the second round in Yokohama, Japan. Because Japan is 13 hours ahead of Eastern Time, the tournament’s coverage will air overnight and into the early morning for viewers in the United States.

Golf Channel will carry the second-round coverage as players continue their pursuit of the title.

Motorsports

The Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix gets underway with two sessions on Friday, as the final sprint weekend of the season begins.

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Practice is scheduled for 4:30 AM ET, giving the drivers and teams their first opportunity to get familiar with the Marina Bay Street Circuit ahead of the weekend’s sprint events.

Sprint Qualifying will follow at 8:30 AM ET. The session will determine the starting order for Saturday’s sprint race. Both sessions will be available on Apple TV.

Tennis

On Friday, the Shanghai Masters continues with second-round action, with play starting around 12:00 AM ET. The ATP 1000 tournament will feature another full day of matches as the remaining players compete for a place in the third round.

With the first matches beginning around midnight, the Shanghai Masters will be an overnight watch for viewers in the United States. Tennis Channel will carry the day’s action.

With so many games on the schedule, this Friday looks like a goldmine for sports fans. However, MLB and NFL games will be missing from the lineup.