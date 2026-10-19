October 21st’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

For months, Giannis Antetokounmpo’s reported move to the Miami Heat has been a major talking point. He was moving to a team whose culture has a unique presence. It is known for its intense, grueling culture, where players are expected to work hard, push their limits, and give everything they have. Additionally, for months, Giannis Antetokounmpo has been getting familiar with the Heat’s system during practice sessions, and now he’s ready for his regular-season debut. He has already shown flashes of his talent in the preseason, averaging 15.7 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 6.7 assists in 18.6 minutes per game across three appearances.

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Now, on Wednesday, October 21, Miami fans will have the chance to watch him take the court in the regular season as a member of the Heat. Along with the Miami Heat action, Wednesday’s schedule includes one WNBA game and 10 more NBA matchups.

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Additionally, October 21st’s schedule features key matchups from the NHL and several tennis tournaments.

WNBA

The Golden State Valkyries will face the Atlanta Dream in Game 3 on Wednesday, October 21, at 8:00 p.m. ET. The series will continue at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, with the Valkyries holding a 1–0 lead heading into the matchup.

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NBA

The NBA schedule features 11 games on Wednesday, including the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Miami Heat at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. The matchup is expected to draw plenty of attention as Giannis Antetokounmpo prepares to make his regular-season debut with the Miami Heat. Later in the evening, the Golden State Warriors will take on the Los Angeles Lakers at 10:00 p.m. ET, also on ESPN.

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The rest of the schedule begins at 7:00 p.m. ET, when the Atlanta Hawks visit the Orlando Magic and the Milwaukee Bucks face the Washington Wizards. At 7:30 p.m. ET, the Charlotte Hornets will meet the Brooklyn Nets, while the Chicago Bulls take on the Toronto Raptors.

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Two more games are scheduled for 8:00 p.m. ET, with the Utah Jazz facing the Memphis Grizzlies and the Indiana Pacers playing the New Orleans Pelicans. At 8:30 p.m. ET, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Houston Rockets.

The late-night slate includes the Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers at 10:00 p.m. ET, followed by the Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers at 10:30 p.m. ET.

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Only the Minnesota Timberwolves–Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors–Los Angeles Lakers matchups are scheduled for national broadcast on ESPN. Fans can watch the remaining games through NBA League Pass or their local television broadcasts.

NHL

The Philadelphia Flyers will face the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage available on TNT, truTV, and HBO Max.

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At the same time, the Florida Panthers will take on the Ottawa Senators. Viewers in the United States can watch the game on local television or ESPN+ if they are outside the participating teams’ local markets. In Canada, the matchup will be available on Prime Video.

Tennis

Tennis fans will also have several tournaments to follow this week. Tennis Channel will feature five events: ATP tournaments in Brussels, Lyon, and Almaty, along with WTA competitions in Osaka and Ningbo.

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Center Court and Center Court Live coverage is listed for approximately 3:30 a.m., 11:00 a.m., and 10:00 p.m. ET. However, not every time slot will feature live matches, as some broadcasts may be replays. Check Tennis Channel for exact times.

That’s all for Wednesday’s sports schedule! Let us know which game or matchup you’re most excited to watch.