October 19th’s Complete Sports Schedule: Where, When, and How to Watch Your Favorite Sports Events

Although the schedule of sports games on Monday, October 19, is limited, fans can still look forward to notable action. The Golden State Valkyries have already given fans a reason to be excited. They will enter Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on October 19 with momentum after beating the Atlanta Dream 68-64 in Game 1 of the WNBA Finals. There’s another reason for Angel Reese and the Dream to be concerned.

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Historical data suggest that teams that win Game 1 of the WNBA Finals go on to win the series more than 75% of the time. As an example, the Las Vegas Aces won the WNBA Finals Game 1 last year en route to a sweep of the Phoenix Mercury. That puts even more pressure on Atlanta heading into Game 2. Furthermore, after scoring 26 points in the win, Gabby Williams sent a clear message to the Dream.

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“It feels like we’re not done yet,” Williams said.

Meanwhile, the MLB League Championship Series will also feature a crucial matchup as the Cleveland Guardians and Tampa Bay Rays continue their battle for a spot in the World Series.

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After rain postponed Game 4 on Friday, the Rays bounced back Saturday to even the series, forcing a best-of-three finish. With a World Series berth on the line, every game will matter. So, October 19 marks a critical postseason juncture with two leagues’ championship races converging in one night. Several exciting matchups across the NHL and NFL are there as well. Here’s a look at the day’s broadcast schedule.

WNBA

The Atlanta Dream will meet the Golden State Valkyries in Game 2 on Monday, October 19, at 8:00 PM ET. As mentioned before, the Valkyries will enter the matchup with a 1-0 series lead. The game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco, California, where the Dream will look to even the series.

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MLB

The Cleveland Guardians will face the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday, October 19, at 8:08 PM ET in Game 5 of the League Championship Series. The game will take place at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida, and will air on TBS.

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NFL

Monday Night Football will feature the Washington Commanders and the San Francisco 49ers at 8:15 PM ET. The Week 7 matchup will air on ESPN, with a simulcast available on ABC.

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NHL

The Anaheim Ducks will face the New York Rangers at 7:00 PM ET, while the Colorado Avalanche will take on the Philadelphia Flyers at the same time.

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Later, the San Jose Sharks will meet the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:30 PM ET. The night’s final matchup will begin at 9:00 PM ET, when the Pittsburgh Penguins take on the Utah Mammoth.

Out-of-market viewers will be able to stream these games on ESPN+ through NHL Power Play. Local television coverage will also be available.

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That wraps up Monday’s schedule. With the Finals, LCS, and MNF all on the line, October 19 promises a night of postseason drama.