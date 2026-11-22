For three decades, John Force was the face of NHRA, bringing an unmistakable personality and star power to drag racing. But his absence from the driver’s seat has left a void that the series needed to address. Tony Stewart’s arrival and Maddi Gordon’s emergence have given fans new personalities to rally behind, helping NHRA maintain its appeal during a period of change. Now, newly crowned Top Fuel champion Shawn Langdon has explained how the two have helped fill the gap left by the 16-time Funny Car champion.

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“John has been at the front of the sport for the last 30 years, and he really has been the face of the sport. So, to lose him from a driving standpoint, it’s a big loss. With Tony coming in, he’s been able to fulfill a lot of that. And with Maddi Gordon coming in, she’s done a fantastic job. Winning the Rookie of the Year this year was a testament to her ability to drive a race car, keep the fan base going, and keep the fan base enthused about our sport,” Shawn Langdon said on the SPEED with Harvick and Buxton podcast.

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Langdon’s assessment came while discussing NHRA’s changing landscape with Kevin Harvick. The newly crowned 2026 Top Fuel champion believes Tony Stewart and Maddi Gordon have helped the series navigate the absence of one of its most recognizable figures. Their contributions, however, come from very different places.

John Force’s departure from competition marked the end of an extraordinary driving career. The 16-time Funny Car champion announced his retirement in November 2025, 17 months after suffering serious injuries in a crash at Virginia Motorsports Park. Force finished his career with 157 event victories and 269 final-round appearances, making him the winningest driver in NHRA history. His influence extended well beyond those numbers.

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His personality, interviews, and ability to connect with fans made him one of drag racing’s biggest attractions. Although he no longer drives, he continues to oversee John Force Racing.

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Stewart has brought a different kind of star power to the series. Already a household name through his NASCAR and IndyCar achievements, the three-time Cup champion began competing in Top Fuel in 2024 while his wife, Leah Pruett, stepped away from driving. He quickly established himself, earning NHRA Rookie of the Year honors in his debut season.

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In 2025, Stewart captured his first two Top Fuel victories and the regular-season championship. He continued competing in 2026, finishing fifth in the final Top Fuel standings. His presence gives NHRA a recognizable name whose following stretches across multiple motorsports disciplines.

Gordon, meanwhile, represents the next generation of talent capable of attracting a new audience. The 22-year-old delivered a remarkable rookie campaign with Ron Capps Motorsports in 2026. She secured her first Top Fuel victory at Norwalk in just her 10th professional start, sharing the winner’s circle with her father, Doug Gordon, who won in Top Alcohol Funny Car. She followed that breakthrough with runner-up finishes at Brainerd and the Texas NHRA FallNationals.

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Gordon also recorded multiple 340-mph passes and finished sixth in the championship standings before receiving the 2026 Rookie of the Year award.

Langdon’s praise for Gordon goes beyond her results. Her ability to handle the demands of professional racing while maintaining a connection with fans is particularly important for a series looking to develop its next generation of stars. Stewart brings an established following, while Gordon offers a fresh story that fans can follow as her career develops. Neither can replicate Force’s larger-than-life personality, but both give NHRA prominent figures around whom it can build interest.

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There is also a commercial side to Langdon’s assessment. He pointed out that drag racing offers sponsors more than exposure through television coverage. Fans can purchase pit passes and watch teams dismantle and rebuild engines between runs, sometimes completing the process in roughly 45 minutes.

That access gives companies opportunities to engage directly with spectators through hospitality and business-to-business relationships.

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However, Langdon acknowledged that securing sponsorship remains difficult.

Social media has changed how drivers attract commercial partners, with younger competitors often more comfortable using digital platforms to build their profiles. Langdon admitted he is still learning how to navigate that environment. He also warned that one poorly judged comment can become detrimental to a driver’s career, highlighting the risks that accompany the growing importance of online visibility.

Ultimately, Langdon believes NHRA still has plenty to offer fans and commercial partners. His own championship-winning 2026 campaign, which included eight event victories, provided another reason to celebrate the sport’s competitive strength.

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With Stewart’s established reputation, Gordon’s emergence and Force continuing to contribute away from the driver’s seat, NHRA has several personalities helping shape its next chapter.