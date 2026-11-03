NHRA Star Miraculously Walks Away After Horrific Fireball Explosion

The SCAG Racing driver’s Funny Car had just exploded into a massive fireball during qualifying at the Mopar NHRA Las Vegas Nationals. Its body broke apart, flames rolled over the cockpit, and the car struck the guardwall. Yet Daniel Wilkerson managed to keep it from becoming an even worse accident. He escaped with singed firesuit sleeves and no serious injuries.

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But the wreckage left behind a difficult question for his team. A new safety system, approved by the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) for the 2026 season, had just faced the kind of explosion it was designed to handle. And the man who helped develop it was not convinced it had done enough.

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“Daniel Wilkerson, a huge fire, he’s into the wall. He clipped the wall with the rear tire, he’s got it straightened out, the body came off of it, there was a massive fireball,” the announcer said during the broadcast.

Wilkerson was making his third qualifying run on Saturday, October 31, with J.R. Todd in the opposite lane. The trouble started when his engine suffered a violent blower explosion. In a Funny Car, that is particularly dangerous because the engine sits beneath a lightweight body covering the driver and chassis.

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When the engine lets go, the explosion can lift that body, send debris across the track and expose the driver to intense flames. Wilkerson suddenly had to control a damaged car while avoiding Todd. He turned left to avoid the other driver, but the car contacted the guardwall with both its front and rear tires.

“I didn’t want to hit J.R., so I kind of yarded it left, and I think that turned out to be a bit of a downfall,” Wilkerson told NHRA. “Thank the good Lord above that body fell off because that is the hottest thing I’ve ever felt. I’ve never had anything that hot in my entire life.”

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The safety system Tim Wilkerson wanted NHRA to trust now has a serious question to answer

The explosion gave Tim Wilkerson a close look at a system he had helped bring to the track. The new body-tether arrangement was approved for the 2026 season after years of development. Its purpose was straightforward: stop a Funny Car body from flying completely away during an engine explosion.

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Tim worked on the design with chassis builder Murf McKinney. Unlike a rigid attachment, the central tether allows the body to rise when an explosion occurs. It then catches the body and helps guide it back toward the chassis. The idea is to give the pressure somewhere to escape without allowing the entire body to separate.

Tim knew there was no easy way to test the system under real conditions. As he had explained before its introduction, “There’s no way to test this thing. We’re going to have to have a catastrophe to see if it works.”

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Wilkerson’s Las Vegas explosion became that test. Slow-motion footage showed the front of the body lifting before the tethers caught it. But the force did not stop there. The remaining explosion pressure tore through the middle section, leaving the body badly damaged.

Tim had expected a different outcome. He thought the front latches would release, allowing the pressure to escape through the sides before the body settled back down. Instead, the body broke apart.

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“I think the body just doesn’t have enough integrity. You know what I mean?” Tim said while discussing the footage.

He also compared the incident with Ron Capps’ recent explosion. Capps’ body behaved differently, with the front remaining attached through conventional front latches. Tim pointed out that the two cars used different attachment arrangements, making the comparison difficult.

The damage left him questioning how the system had performed, but Daniel viewed the outcome from inside the cockpit. For him, the body coming away was not necessarily a failure. The heat was so intense that he was grateful it had separated. Smoke, oil and damage to his helmet shield also made it difficult to see.

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“Yeah, Joey [Gorman, NHRA official] liked what it did outside of… Because he said he had a slow-motion video of it blowing up and the front end got to where the tethers grabbed it,” Tim said. “And when the tethers grabbed it, the air just… The rest of the explosion just shredded the middle side of the body. So, I don’t know. It didn’t really do what I thought it would do.”

Daniel, meanwhile, was relieved by what happened.

“I don’t know if they did exactly what they were supposed to, but it definitely… I wouldn’t want to do it different than what happened,” he said.

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That difference in perspective is central to the questions raised by the crash. Tim was examining whether the system had protected the body as intended. Daniel was thinking about the heat, the fire and getting out alive.

There has been no announced decision to change or withdraw the tether system. But the Las Vegas footage has given its developers and NHRA officials something they could not have learned from calculations alone. The system caught the front of the body, yet the rest of the structure could not withstand the explosion.

For Daniel Wilkerson, the immediate concern was getting out of a burning car. For his father, the job was only beginning.