The dangers of motorsports don’t always end when a driver pulls off the dragstrip. For Will Smith and his SCAG Racing team, what should have been the journey home following the NHRA season finale at Pomona turned into a frightening ordeal when their hauler collided with another semi-truck on Interstate 40 in Arizona. And while safety remains a constant conversation on the dragstrip, a series of serious highway accidents involving NHRA teams has raised another question: how safe are the people behind the sport once they leave the racetrack? For now, SCAG Racing has now broken its silence on what unfolded on Interstate 40 in Arizona.

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“SCAG Racing is aware of an accident involving Will Smith’s race hauler while traveling home to Indianapolis following the NHRA Finals in Pomona. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved,” the team posted. “We appreciate the concern and support from the racing community as we await further information regarding the incident.”

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The accident occurred on November 17, 2026, at approximately 1:40 p.m. Pacific Time, on Interstate 40 in Arizona, nearly two miles east of the California-Arizona border, near Lake Havasu. The infamous Interstate 40 in Arizona has been solely responsible for various fatal crashes and deaths from 2015 to 2024, with a history of serious crashes and fatal accidents. However, the Smith hauler accident resulted in one hospitalization and one uninjured crew member, with no fatalities reported.

The two vehicles involved in the crash were Will Smith’s hauler and a semi-tractor-trailer. The NHRA team’s crew was heading to its shop in Brownsburg, Indiana, after traveling from In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip in California. The hauler was carrying Smith’s Bluebird Turf Top Fuel dragster following the conclusion of the 2026 NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series season.

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With one crew member escaping unharmed and another requiring hospitalization, the incident has once again brought attention to the risks NHRA teams face travelling between race weekends. While the 2026 crash involving smith’s hauler is the most recent example, NHRA team personnel and crew members have also been in similar road accidents and crashes before.

The 2021 Jim Head Racing hauler accident is one of the most horrific precedents to the 2026 crash. A 23-year-old NHRA series crew member, Dylan Cromwell, lost his life behind the wheel of Jim Head Racing’s transporter as he was heading to Las Vegas for the NHRA Nationals. The accident involved another semi-truck that lost control, jackknifed, crossed the concrete barrier, and collided head-on with the Jim Head Racing transporter. The motorsport community mourned the loss of its young crew member, while two other personnel were fortunate to walk away with injuries.

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The 2021 accident came after an equally brutal 2020 crash involving Top Fuel racer Dom Lagana, another racer, and a crew member in Brownsburg, Indiana. The roadway accident came shortly after the NHRA Indy Nationals. Top Fuel racer Dom Lagana suffered severe burns and life-threatening head injuries that left him in a coma. Crampton and Sanders also sustained injuries. NHRA decided to rally around the members and also started a GoFundMe to support the families of those involved in the crash.

A 2024 accident involving the Finnish Top Fuel Motorcycle team of Elmeri Salakari proved just how dangerous on-road crashes could be, as the team’s hauler was stationary and was undergoing repairs when a semi-truck rammed into its rear, injuring three members of the team. Among the three, Ari Lapiolahti suffered life-altering injuries.

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Will Smith’s crew members’ hauler accident is not the only one to unfold in 2026, as E.T. racer Justin Hamel, Competition Eliminator racer Joe Arrowsmith, and Super Comp racer Chris Benham are a few NHRA drivers and competitors who have been involved in dangerous road accidents this year.

While the nature and scale of these incidents have varied over the years, from fatal collisions involving team transporters to serious injuries and damage to racing equipment, the underlying concern remains unchanged.

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Each accident highlights the risks NHRA’s teams and crew members face long after the chequered flag falls. And even when an incident does not result in fatalities, the potential for life-altering consequences makes road safety an issue the sport cannot afford to overlook.

Over the years, NHRA teams, drivers, and veterans have supported road-safety awareness campaigns and fundraisers; the sanctioning body has yet to launch a full-scale initiative of its own or introduce specific road-safety protocols for team crew members and transporter personnel.

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Every season, these individuals travel thousands of miles carrying heavy equipment, tools, components, and fully prepared race cars between venues. Fatigue, mechanical failures, limited stopping distances, and the sheer size and weight of commercial haulers can turn even a routine journey into a serious safety concern. And when an accident occurs, it is not just the team’s investment at stake, but the lives of the people travelling inside these vehicles and everyone else sharing the road.

Yet, there is still no publicly documented NHRA-wide road-safety programme specifically designed to protect the people responsible for keeping the sport running.

NHRA has consistently prioritized driver safety on the dragstrip, but the question now is whether the safety of its crew members and transportation partners will receive the same attention in the years ahead.

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For now, SCAG Racing is closely monitoring updates on its crew members, as more details are yet to follow. While the team has issued a statement, an update from Will Smith is yet to arrive.