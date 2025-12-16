NHRA vs. IHRA: Is Drag Racing in the U.S. on the Verge of War?

As the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) prepares for its milestone 75 season in 2026, the rival International Hot Rod Association (IHRA) appears ready to go to war with its significantly bigger drag racing brother in its own 55 year of operation.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The suburban Cincinnati, Ohio-based IHRA has been a virtual non-entity in the two-lane sport for the better part of the last 15 years, segueing to a primarily sportsman-based series.

But that’s all expected to change rather quickly this upcoming season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Late last week, during the annual Performance Racing Industry show in Indianapolis, IHRA fired a direct hit on NHRA, revealing that it had literally stolen away a longtime NHRA mainstay facility, Maple Grove Raceway, near Reading, Pa., when IHRA purchased the legendary track.

That announcement was significant as it marked the one-year anniversary of wealthy businessman Darryl Cuttell purchasing the IHRA. While Cuttell’s first year at the helm saw the purchase of several dragstrips around the country, it also brought about considerable changes in the sanctioning body’s personnel – with some top executives lasting only a few months before they departed either by choice or were outright fired. Either way, Cuttell has suddenly become a significant thorn in NHRA’s side.

The most recent salvo was IHRA’s acquisition of Maple Grove Raceway. The track has been in existence since 1962 and has been primarily affiliated with NHRA for most of that time. In fact, up until Saturday, “The Grove” has been the kickoff track for the six-race NHRA Countdown to the Championship playoffs for most of the last 17 seasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

Not anymore, though.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

NHRA leaves longtime fan favorite Maple Grove Raceway

NHRA on Monday announced that it will move the Countdown kickoff from Maple Grove to a newly NHRA-sanctioned track, U.S.131 Motorsports Park in Martin, Michigan, about 30 miles south of Grand Rapids and 130 miles west of Detroit. The event, to be known as the Great Lakes Nationals, is scheduled for Sept. 18-20, 2026.

Although NHRA officials are touting the move to Michigan, loyal NHRA fans who previously used to flock and constantly sold out events at Maple Grove from Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, Maryland and Delaware are likely not going to be happy about NHRA’s action.

“The 2026 season will be one of the most exciting years in NHRA history,” NHRA President Glen Cromwell said. “As we celebrate our 75th anniversary, we’re embracing this milestone to evolve our NHRA Mission Foods Drag Racing Series, ensuring a vibrant future for our sport while honoring our legacy with new venues and fresh energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“From the season opener in Gainesville to the championship finale in Pomona, the 2026 season will be a non-stop celebration of the drivers, fans and moments that have shaped NHRA for 75 years. We’re incredibly grateful to our track partners, race teams and sponsors for their continued support in helping us make this milestone season something truly special, and we can’t wait to share this historic season with everyone.”

NHRA’s optimism isn’t deterring IHRA

In the last few weeks, the IHRA has been extremely busy. It announced on November 25 that it will start a brand new grassroots stock car racing series in 2026. Then, just one day after announcing the purchase of Maple Grove, IHRA announced it has acquired F1 Powerboat Racing, which races on water.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s quickly becoming apparent that IHRA is back in the drag racing game to win it. It’s expected to expand or return some of its former classes, including Top Fuel and Funny Car, as well as its longtime stalwart, Pro Modified (Pro Mod), setting up more of a head-to-head battle with NHRA.

When NHRA announced that U.S. 131 will replace Maple Grove, IHRA issued a statement of its own on Monday, claiming NHRA refused to work with IHRA in extending NHRA’s longtime relationship with Maple Grove.

Here’s part of that statement:

ADVERTISEMENT

Following IHRA’s recent acquisition of Maple Grove Raceway, IHRA leadership engaged the National Hot Rod Association (NHRA) with the intent of maintaining continuity for racers, teams, fans, and the facility. While the existing NHRA contract did not permit assumption upon closing, NHRA received a standard notice related to due diligence during the acquisition process. That notice was followed by direct communication from IHRA leadership expressing a clear desire to continue hosting the event and to work collaboratively toward a path forward. Ultimately, a collaborative solution was not pursued.

“At its core, a sanctioning body exists to serve racers, fans, and the tracks that give them a place to compete,” said Darryl Cuttell, Owner of the IHRA. “That responsibility extends to supporting Sportsman racers in every region of the country, not just select markets. Events at facilities like Maple Grove Raceway consistently deliver sold-out attendance and meaningful economic impact for the surrounding community. While collaboration was not achieved in this instance, IHRA remains committed to acting in the best interests of racers, fans, and host communities nationwide.”

“I personally reached out to NHRA leadership because I believe collaboration matters,” said Leah Martin, President of IHRA. “While I was disappointed by their decision, our focus remains on the future. When organizations are willing to collaborate around a common goal, the entire sport is elevated. That willingness to lead, to work together, and to put the sport first is what separates true leadership from the rest. IHRA remains committed to supporting racers in every region of the country and strengthening the communities that host our events.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The full 2026 IHRA drag racing national event schedule has not yet been released, although it is expected to be a 10-race slate that will run from the first week of March until the first week of November. IHRA expects to announce the full schedule in the coming weeks. It is also expected to make a significant increase in race purses, putting even more pressure on NHRA to do likewise. Race purses in NHRA national events have been a thorn in the side of many professional teams for quite some time.

Several current or former NHRA drivers are among IHRA’s all-time wins leaders, including the winningest driver, Top Fuel racer Clay Millican (52 wins), Pro Mod driver Ricky Smith (33 wins), Top Fuel legend “Big Daddy” Don Garlits (25 wins), late Pro Stock champ Bob Glidden (21), current NHRA crew chief and former Funny Car driver Mark Oswald (21), former NHRA Top Fuel driver Doug Herbert (20) and late Top Fuel driver Gene Snow (20).

ADVERTISEMENT

NHRA keeps 20-race schedule, but adds four new or former tracks in 2026

As for 2026, the NHRA will keep its national event schedule for Top Fuel, Funny Car and Pro Stock at 20 races, as well as a 14-race national event tour for Pro Stock Motorcycle.

However, the world’s largest drag racing sanctioning body will also have a significant new look, with four new or former venues on the schedule.

Not only will U.S. 131 replace Maple Grove, three other tracks will replace previous NHRA locales:

South Georgia Motorsports Park (May 1-3) will replace the previous spring four-wide national event at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway (the fall playoff race will remain in Sin City).

Maryland International Raceway (May 29-31) will replace Virginia Motorsports Park, where NHRA legend John Force was nearly killed in a crash in June 2024 that eventually led to Force’s recent announcement that he is officially retired from competition as a driver.

And after a lengthy absence, former NHRA track Rockingham Dragway in North Carolina (Sept. 25-27) will return to the series and host the second Countdown race that was previously at zMAX Dragway. The event will be called the NHRA Nationals at The Rock (the track’s nickname).

The big loser on the NHRA schedule is Speedway Motorsports Inc., which owns both The Strip and zMAX Dragway. Instead of four combined races per season, SMI will host only two combined races in 2026, one each in Las Vegas and Charlotte.

SMI will not host its traditional spring four-wide race in Las Vegas, nor will it host its usual two-lane event during the Countdown.

Other events at SMI tracks in Bristol, Tenn., and Sonoma, Calif., remain on the NHRA schedule.

Outlaw Series to join NHRA in 2026

In addition, NHRA will further expand its schedule by adding several Outlaw Street Series (OSS) events to the national event slate. How many races remains to be determined, but each event will have at least eight entries, per NHRA.

Among well-known Street Outlaw competitors expected to race in NHRA events are Shawn Ellington, Ryan Martin, and Scott Taylor.

So, let the battle between the two rival sanctioning bodies begin in what could be one of the most exciting, competitive and diversified drag racing seasons in the last few decades.