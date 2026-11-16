J.R. Todd did not arrive at the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals as the obvious Funny Car title favorite. He was third in the standings, 104 points behind Matt Hagan, and his path to a second championship needed an almost perfect Sunday at Pomona. He needed to win the event and needed both Hagan and Jordan Vandergriff to exit early.

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By the end of the day, Todd had done exactly that, but one opponent in particular made him work for it.

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Hagan’s title hopes took their first hit in the opening round when Daniel Wilkerson beat him. Vandergriff, who had been second in the standings, remained a threat until the next round, when he faced John Force Racing teammate Alexis DeJoria. She took the win with a 3.887-second pass at 332.67 mph, against Vandergriff’s 3.959.

Her victory ended his championship bid and put her on a semifinal collision course with Todd.

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That was not the matchup Todd wanted. DeJoria had qualified second and was producing the kind of pace that made her a genuine threat, even with the title picture shifting around her. Speaking at his championship news conference, Todd admitted he would almost have preferred to face Vandergriff instead.

“Looking at how their weekend went in qualifying, I would almost had rather run Jordan in the semis than Alexis,” Todd said, via FOX Sports’ Bob Pockrass on X. “I felt like she had the best car. I think she’s had the best car all Countdown. That thing has been running really well, and we were really fortunate to get by her.”

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The comment was not simply a compliment to a rival. DeJoria had posted the quickest run of the event in the quarterfinals, while Todd had survived a close call of his own against Bobby Bode. He beat Bode by just 0.002 seconds in the second round.

“We were fortunate to get by Bobby Bode’s second round. That was a lot closer than I had ever dreamed of,” Todd said.

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The margin for error was shrinking with every pass. The semifinal against DeJoria proved why Todd had been wary. She ran 3.906 seconds at 332.18 mph, quicker than Todd’s 3.929 at 332.84 mph. But drag racing is not decided by elapsed time alone. Todd reacted in 0.050 seconds, while DeJoria’s reaction time was 0.081.

That advantage off the starting line allowed him to hold her off by just .008 seconds, a holeshot victory that kept his championship hopes alive.

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Todd’s closing thought was simple: “Yeah, when it’s your day, it’s your day.”

It was a fitting description of a Sunday when the necessary results kept falling into place, even as the DHL Toyota GR Supra had to survive serious challenges.

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There was still one race left. Todd needed to beat Wilkerson in the final to take the title; otherwise, Hagan would be champion. Todd delivered a 3.890-second pass at 331.20 mph, defeating Wilkerson’s 3.925 at 318.17 mph.

It was his third win of the season and 25th of his career, and more importantly, it secured his second Funny Car world championship, eight years after his first in 2018. Todd later said few expected his DHL entry to be in championship position, but he and the team kept pushing.

“The stars aligned today,” he said, crediting the breaks they received as well as the work of the Kalitta Motorsports team.

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The championship also offered a measure of redemption after what Todd described as a difficult stretch since his previous title.

The Pomona result completed a major weekend for Kalitta Motorsports. Shawn Langdon clinched his second Top Fuel championship by beating Josh Hart in the opening round, ending a 13-year wait for another title, while Doug Kalitta went on to win the Top Fuel event final. Todd’s Funny Car crown gave the organization both nitro championships in the same season.

It was a remarkable finish for the team, but Todd’s route to the title will also be remembered for the rival he had hoped to avoid, and the tiny margin by which he escaped her.