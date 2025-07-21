Tony Stewart’s Rival Driver Breaks World Record Under Rick Hendrick’s Banner

The last time Brittany Force lined up next to Tony Stewart, it was at the New England Nationals, final round, all eyes on the tree. Stewart launched strong, chasing his second Top Fuel win, but Force was colder, cleaner, quicker. She drove past him with a 3.694-second blast at over 340 mph. That pass didn’t just earn her a Wally; it reminded everyone who sets the standard.

By Seattle, Brittany Force was operating like a precision machine. Her partnership with HendrickCars.com and support from Rick Hendrick brought renewed structure and resources, significantly improving her consistency in Top Fuel competition. Her average reaction time of 0.079 seconds ranked among the top six in the NHRA for the 2024–25 season, reflecting real progress at the start line. Entering the event, she was fifth in the standings, just 227 points behind leader Shawn Langdon, having steadily closed the gap following her early-season win in Epping. This sets the stage for history.

Brittany’s Record-Smashing Pass Shakes Up the NHRA

The full storm hit on a blistering race day when Brittany Force made the fastest pass in NHRA history at 341.85 mph. Competing in the NHRA’s Top Fuel category at the Northwest Nationals in Seattle, Force laid down the fastest run ever recorded in the 1,000-foot format during her semifinal against Doug Kalitta.

The moment was captured and posted by John Force Racing on their official X (formerly Twitter) account, confirming what fans in the stands could barely believe. Though she missed the elapsed time record by just 0.018 seconds, her 3.659-second run further solidified her dominance. The number she broke? Her own, set back in April at 341.59 mph. “Obviously the highlight of our weekend was in the semifinals when we made a killer run and went even faster than our (previous) national record,” Brittany Force said. “It’s really exciting for this whole team. We work really hard to turn on win lights and put the best numbers up on the board and we’re hoping that record will hold for a while.”

She didn’t just win a round; she stacked stats. Brittany Force now owns five of the six fastest speeds ever recorded in Top Fuel history, and she did it in a single season, under relentless pressure, a feat no other driver, male or female, has achieved. The only thing missing was the win light in the final round.

Facing Shawn Langdon, her engine’s safety system triggered mid-run, shutting down her car. “Pan pressure automatically shut us off in the final,” Force said. “I had no power and was just coasting to the finish line and saw Shawn go around me.” Still, there was no regret in her voice. “Overall, it was a pretty solid outing for this team. We were able to make our way to the final round but, unfortunately, came up short.”

For anyone who’s followed Force’s journey, the record is the latest high point in what has become one of the most dominant seasons in her career. The run wasn’t just fast. It marked the culmination of a season-long buildup, where every race, every adjustment, every loss, and every duel with Stewart was fuel to push further.

Tony Stewart is no match in this rivalry

The foundation of Brittany Force’s breakout season isn’t just horsepower; it’s what came with her alignment under Rick Hendrick. Known for building champions across motorsports, Hendrick’s presence brought more than resources. It delivered structure, consistency, and a high-performance culture that allowed Force to emerge as a sharper, more formidable version of herself. With David Grubnic and Jonnie Lindberg tuning her car to perfection, and a deep bench behind her, the team has turned speed into sustained execution.

And then there’s Tony Stewart. His arrival in Top Fuel brought media buzz and legacy weight, but so far, Brittany Force has owned the rivalry. Their faceoffs are charged, and while Stewart is steadily rising, Force has stayed a step ahead. Each pass against him has added to a narrative she’s quietly written all year, one where she’s not just winning races, she’s defining the era.

With her record-breaking 341.85 mph run, she reminded the drag racing world that she’s not here to chase titles. While Tony Stewart is still carving his place in NHRA, Brittany’s already miles ahead, both literally and figuratively. For her rivals, this season isn’t about catching up; it’s about keeping up. Under Rick Hendrick’s banner, with the legacy of John Force behind her, she’s defining what domination looks like in 2025.