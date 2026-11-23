US 131 Motorsports Park’s debut in NHRA’s 75th anniversary season almost spelled disaster for reigning champion Dallas Glenn. Looking to cement himself after his title clinch last year, the new venue’s unfamiliar conditions meant Glenn could not gain the necessary traction on the strip, threatening his title defence. However, the 35-year-old managed to turn that around beginning with the next race in Rockingham, but not without its own scares.

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“We went into Michigan feeling pretty good. Other than that, we knew the weather wasn’t going to be fantastic, but we had just snagged the regular season championship. So we had a lot of confidence going in, and we just fell flat on our face. I mean, just full, you know, shoes tied together, tripping over everything. We made three bad runs in a row, which is unheard of for our car,” explained Glenn in an interview at the NHRA Awards ceremony.

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After Sunday’s rainout for the event earlier this year pushed the elimination race to Monday, Glenn lost in his first matchup of the day to Deric Kramer. Glenn’s 15.929-second run at 67.05 mph meant Kramer, who did a 6.573 at 209.21 mph, moved into the Pro Stock quarterfinals.

A native of the Covington, Washington area, Glenn added that such a weekend takes a personal toll on him as a driver, along with the team.

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Having been known to drive his own truck and his team to and from race weekends, he explained, “When the weekend goes bad, and the whole team jumps in and loads up, and I get to go and drive, and I just get to sit there for hours and hours and think about all the mistakes that I’ve made and all the things we could have done better, and it just adds to that fire and that motivation to just want to go up to the next one and just crush everybody.”

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Glenn’s showing at Michigan to kick off the playoffs meant he and the team had to return to the drawing board and set up their car, something which is very unusual for the team, in order to adapt and keep their title hopes alive. Back-to-back semifinal finishes in Rockingham and St. Louis signalled a rebound, before he swept the final three races to claim the title. Despite the happy ending, there was no discounting his and the team’s work behind the scenes.

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“We worked like all night long for multiple days. We went testing, you know, practically in the rain, and we just progressively tried to keep getting better and better and better and better,” said Glenn, explaining how the first race dictated a change in approach.

Rounding off his sixth season in the sport with a 47-13 win-loss ratio (78.3% win percentage), Glenn finds himself behind series legend Warren Johnson, who has 97 wins to his name with a win percentage of 64.2% in the final rounds, along with six championships to go.

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What the future holds for him remains to be seen, with the obvious goal being winning three consecutive titles, something which has not been achieved in the sport since Greg Anderson won three in a row from 2003-2005.

The 2027 season kicks off on Feb. 18 next year with the NHRA Winternationals at In-N-Out Burger Pomona Dragstrip. With the NASCAR Cup Series also hosting its Duel 1 at Daytona on the same day, it will be an exciting day for race fans from all genres of motorsport.