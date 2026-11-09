Jonathan Owens Wins Fans’ Hearts With Special Pit Stop for Simone Biles Before NFL Game Kickoff

The Indianapolis Colts may not have walked away with the result they wanted, but Jonathan Owens had a reason to smile before kickoff. Before taking the field, the NFL safety made a special stop for his biggest supporter, wife Simone Biles.

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A quick kiss and their now-familiar handshake turned into one of the sweetest moments of the game, catching the attention of fans even before the action began.

The moment came ahead of Indianapolis’ matchup against the Dallas Cowboys. As he prepared to join his teammates, Biles met him on the sideline. The couple exchanged a kiss before performing their special handshake, a little pregame ritual that has become part of their game-day routine.

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The NFL had previously given fans a glimpse of the handshake during a Colts preseason game in August. Owens held out his hand, Biles joined in with a smile, and the two went through their moves before finishing with a kiss. The league even shared the clip with the caption, “Had to do their handshake too 😂.”

This time, however, the moment carried added significance as Owens began a new chapter with Indianapolis. Biles has never shied away from showing her support, and her presence at the stadium was another reminder of how closely she follows her husband’s football journey.

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The result on the field did not quite match the warmth of that pregame moment. Indianapolis eventually suffered a 27-23 defeat after Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott led a decisive final-minute touchdown drive, capped by Javonte Williams’ one-yard run. The Colts had briefly moved ahead 23-20 with a 50-yard field goal, but Prescott answered with a 46-yard completion to Ryan Flournoy to set up the winning score.

Still, the loss did little to take away from the attention surrounding Biles and Owens. In fact, their latest sideline moment is part of a growing pattern of the Olympic champion finding little ways to make her husband feel supported throughout the NFL season.

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Simone Biles plans to shift to Indianapolis to support her husband

Biles’ commitment to being there for Owens goes beyond occasional appearances in the stands. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist has been preparing to make Indianapolis another home as her husband settles into his new team.

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Owens signed a one-year deal with the Colts in March, and Biles was quick to celebrate the move. “Excited to call Indy home this upcoming football season 💙 Beyond proud of you @jowens! Keep defeating the odds, I love you,” she wrote on Instagram.



She also opened up about the relocation during an exclusive conversation with PEOPLE at the 2026 US Open. Although the couple’s primary residence remained in Texas, where they had recently completed their custom-built mansion, Biles confirmed that she would eventually move to Indiana.

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“I’ve been in Houston most of the time, so I’m going to officially move there [to Indianapolis] a little bit later,” she told PEOPLE on September 8.



For Biles, the move was ultimately about being present for Owens rather than exploring a new city. “I’m just excited to watch my husband. It doesn’t matter, as long as he’s safe and healthy and he’s having fun, then I don’t care,” she added.

And that commitment has now become a reality. Speaking to Parade in an interview published on October 22, Biles revealed that the couple had gradually been preparing for the relocation. “I feel like we’ve been preparing for it for a while, just like slowly moving things over,” she explained.

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The final step involved moving herself and their dogs to Indianapolis. “The last thing was myself and the dogs, which we just did this week, and I’m just excited about the slower pace. It’s a lot slower than Chicago and Houston, so I think relaxation is in my future.”

The move also marks a new chapter after the couple’s long wait to settle into their dream home. Biles and Owens spent nearly five years bringing their custom-built Texas mansion to life. They began designing it in 2020, broke ground in February 2022, and finally completed construction on November 11, 2025. The waterfront property features a spacious kitchen with two islands, a large bedroom, an outdoor kitchen, and even a dedicated room for their dog.



The couple, who married in April 2023 before celebrating with a second ceremony in Mexico the following month, have consistently supported each other’s ambitions. While Owens continues to build his NFL career, Biles is enjoying life beyond gymnastics and has yet to commit to competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

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For now, though, her priorities seem clear. Whether it means coordinating game-day outfits, making a special appearance on the sidelines, or relocating to another city, Biles wants to be there for her husband. And sometimes, all it takes to show that support is a kiss and a handshake before kickoff.