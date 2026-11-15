NCAA Gymnast Chooses College Over Gymnastics to Retire at 21

For Alex Irvine, gymnastics was more than just a sport. It was a childhood dream she worked hard to make a reality. From winning medals at the club level to earning recognition in the Southeastern Conference (SEC), the Auburn gymnast built a career filled with memorable moments. However, at just 21, she has made a hard choice.

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Instead of continuing her gymnastics journey, Irvine has decided to prioritize her college education and future career, bringing her time in the sport to an end.

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“Where do I even begin?” I love this sport with my whole heart; I always have. My junior year was the most fulfilling and free I have ever felt in this sport and it was everything I’ve dreamed about since I was little. I feel as though I’ve exhausted all options while trying to give both nursing and gymnastics 100%,” Irvine wrote on Instagram.

“However, the further I got into this semester, the more I realized I had to choose between being an ‘athlete-student’ or a ‘student-athlete’. Therefore, I have made the difficult decision to step away from gymnastics and put my future career first.”

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During her junior season, Irvine became one of Auburn’s most reliable gymnasts on bars and beam. According to Auburn’s official 2026 roster statistics, she competed in every bars meet and recorded a 9.885 NQS. She also scored 9.8 or higher in all but two appearances.

Irvine matched her career-high score of 9.950 against Missouri on March 13, 2026, and won the event title. She also scored 9.925 against Alabama and earned another event victory at Arkansas with a 9.900. However, despite her prowess, Irvine retired because balancing the sport with her nursing studies became difficult.

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“I can’t wait to continue cheering on my team this year; I will always, always, always bleed orange and blue,” she concluded.

However, her final season gave her several reasons to look back with pride. Irvine started her NCAA gymnastics career at UCLA in 2024. During her freshman season, she competed in five meets. She appeared on vault four times, uneven bars three times, and floor exercise once.

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The American averaged 9.806 on vault and earned a career-high 9.900 on uneven bars against Arizona State on March 9, 2024. She also finished fourth on vault at Oregon State with a score of 9.850.

However, her career took a new turn when she transferred to Auburn for the 2025 season. The move became an important step in her gymnastics journey. During her sophomore season, Irvine became a regular performer on uneven bars.

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She competed in the event 12 times and finished with a 9.895 National Qualifying Score (NQS), placing 41st nationally. One of her biggest moments came on February 7, 2025, when she faced Georgia. She scored a career-high 9.950 to win the uneven bars event. She also took the bars title against Alabama with a 9.925. At the NCAA Regional Semifinal, she scored another 9.925 and finished sixth.

But her best performances were still ahead. Alex Irvine also made her mark on the balance beam. She competed in 13 meets and recorded a 9.890 NQS. She scored at least 9.8 in 12 appearances and reached a career-high 9.925 at the Metroplex Challenge on February 15.

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Her performances earned her a place on the 2026 All-SEC team for the first time. The achievement also made it a special season for Auburn. While Irvine’s decision ends her competitive gymnastics career, it also gives her the chance to focus fully on the path she has been pursuing alongside the sport.

Irvine’s nursing journey beyond gymnastics

While gymnastics remained a major part of Irvine’s life, she was also preparing for a career outside the sport. Auburn’s 2026 gymnastics media guide listed her as a junior and a pre-nursing major in the university’s College of Nursing. This means nursing was already an important part of her college journey.

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As the semester went on, balancing nursing studies and gymnastics became harder for Alex Irvine. She tried to give both her full effort, but eventually had to choose. As she explained in her Instagram post, she could no longer manage both commitments and chose her future nursing career.

Interestingly, another former gymnast also chose nursing after stepping away from competitive gymnastics.

Carly Tiches, a former gymnast featured in a 2012 University of Massachusetts Lowell newsletter, retired after winning the floor exercise and all-around competitions at the 2011 AAU National Championships. She then focused on becoming a nurse.

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Her journey offers another example of how athletes can use the discipline and experience they gain through gymnastics in a completely different career.

Former UCLA gymnast Nia Dennis is another example. After completing her college gymnastics career in 2021, Dennis started exploring opportunities in entertainment.

In an interview with Daily Bruin, she explained, “There’s just so many things that I want to do because gymnastics has consumed so much of my life. This is definitely the time for me to really, really figure out what I’m good at.”

Irvine’s decision highlights a challenge that many gymnasts eventually face. And that is, deciding what comes next when their competitive careers end. Many members of the gymnastics community have also expressed support for her retirement announcement. Fans on Reddit praised her decision and wished her well. Some also pointed out how impressive her performances had been since she joined Auburn.

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Although she will no longer compete for the Tigers, her connection with Auburn remains strong. As she made clear in her farewell message, she may be leaving gymnastics, but she will always bleed orange and blue.