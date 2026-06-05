“I Couldn’t Leave”: Ryan Lochte Says Olympics Scandal Left Him Trapped Inside His Home

The 2016 Rio Olympics was meant to be Ryan Lochte’s crowning moment, a chance to build on his legacy and push his medal count from eleven to thirteen. Instead, he left Brazil with just one medal while a fast-moving scandal erased years of goodwill in a matter of days. Sponsorships worth between $5 to $10 million vanished, and the fallout hit so hard that Lochte found himself confined to his home, watching his reputation collapse almost overnight.

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The incident is now well known as ‘Lochtegate’, especially as the story has changed multiple times in the years since. Yet while Gunnar Bentz, Jack Conger, and Jimmy Feigen were all left in Brazil, Lochte had already landed in the US. That’s because the then 32-year-old had other commitments and thus left Brazil the day after his 200m individual medley race.

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“So, before the Olympic Games, I was already signed a contract to go on Dancing With the Stars,” Lochte told Sean Hannity. “So I already had my plane ticket leaving the next day anyways.”

Unfortunately for him, that’s when it all blew up. By the time he landed in the US, the saga had turned from a robbery into a scandal involving a decorated Olympian and his teammates. It meant that news cameras and every journalist began poking into every aspect of his life.

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“So then I get on a plane, and I go back home, and by the time I touched down back in, I was living in Charlotte, North Carolina, at the time. There was news cameras, news stations all up and down my street flooding my driveway,” Lochte added.

“Couldn’t even get in. Knocking on my window when I pulled up. It was like one of the OJ Simpson trials. Like, I’m like, ‘What is going on?’ And then I just put my head down, go in the house, shut the door. I live in my house, I don’t come outside once for the next 10 days. I had my buddies, like, bring groceries over, things like that. I couldn’t leave.”

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In August 2016, Ryan Lochte revealed that men posing as Brazilian police officers robbed him and teammates Bentz, Feigen, and Conger. Lochte initially reported that the four of them were at a gas station when these men stopped their taxi. They then forced the four swimmers out of the car, pointed a gun at Lochte’s forehead, and robbed them.

This story blew up after Lochte left Rio. CCTV cameras from the gas station revealed that the quartet had vandalized the gas station. Not just that, it also revealed that no robbery had taken place. It saw Lochte adjust his story over the days after initially doubling down. Things went downhill quickly from there as Police Chief Fernando Veloso called the Olympian’s account fake.

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It forced Lochte to change his entire story yet again. This time, he admitted that he “overexaggerated” the incident, but it was too little, too late by then. The 12-time Olympic medalist had secured extremely lucrative endorsements thanks to his prowess in the pool. That included multi-million-dollar deals with Speedo, Ralph Lauren, and more. By the end of August, it was all gone.

Forbes reported that the now 41-year-old lost $5 to $10 million in future earnings. Lochte himself revealed that he lost over $1 million in yearly income at the time. The entire incident left him shattered and broken, especially after he read the messages across social media about him.

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“Every day crying,” Lochte revealed. “All day, just because I was reading those [comments] on X. I was reading all the messages, and it was just destroying my heart.”

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The Brazilian police charged Lochte with filing a false robbery report, though a court later dismissed the case in 2017. The statute of limitations in the case also expired in 2021. Furthermore, a judge ruled that the Brazilian prosecutors couldn’t prove their case. But by then, the sponsorships were gone, the reputation was in ruins, and for ten days, Ryan Lochte was a mess.

However, somewhere beneath the wreckage of Rio, the 12-time Olympic medalist found a reason to rebuild.

Ryan Lochte believes the Rio fallout was his wake-up call

The Rio 2016 Olympics should have been the pinnacle of his career. Instead, it marked the start of the downfall for the now 41-year-old. A court dismissed the charges from 2016, a year later, as his claims “did not constitute the filing of a fake report.”

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That’s because, as per the case report, the police confirmed that Lochte and his teammates did have a gun pointed at them. Additionally, Lochte faced a 10-month suspension, and his teammates received similar punishments. He tried to move on, but in 2018, he was suspended again, this time for 14 months by USADA. Yet for the Olympian, Rio 2016 was the turning point.

“It was the biggest wake-up call,” Lochte told the New York Post. “It was the biggest fall that I’ve ever had, and I fell into a black hole, and I couldn’t get out. And I tried to climb out, and then once I got out, I got knocked back down…It happened multiple times after 2016.

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“No-one ever taught me what happens when you become famous or when you get all this money. No one ever told me about financial literacy. No one ever told me about ever when you’re on top of the mountain, and you fall down, how to get back up. No one ever taught me that.

It’s why, in 2026, Ryan Lochte became the assistant coach for the men’s and women’s swimming programs at Missouri State. Because for the 41-year-old, the chance to lead the future generation away from the mistakes he made was one he had to take.

“I guess I was the guinea pig for myself, and now I can honestly change people’s lives,” Lochte added. “I can help them, make them reach their dreams, their goals that I once had when I was a little kid, and I could help them get there.”

The scandal may have left Lochte hiding inside his house, watching his career and reputation unravel in real time. But a decade later, the same episode has become a key part of his life. An experience he now leans on most, using it to guide young swimmers through challenges he once had to navigate alone.