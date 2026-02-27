Winter Olympics Fan Jason Kelce Declines Brother Travis’ Invite to Compete in One Event

Amongst several others, Jason Kelce and his wife were seen in Milan as they cheered on the Team USA women’s hockey team in the semi-final. This comes as no surprise, especially given that Jason and his brother, Travis, have been big supporters of Team USA at the Winter Olympics. So much so that the athletes at the competition have inspired the two brothers, and now they have the itch to do more.

One brother more than the other, though, as Travis was looking forward to participating in the 2030 Olympics. On the latest episode of their podcast (New Heights), the younger Kelce asked whether his brother would be open to participating in the double luge with him. However, Jason wasn’t as open to the idea as his brother, though he said he was open to another Olympic sport.

“Double luge? I’m not a luger. I got no interest in luging. I would do skeleton before luge,” Jason said on the episode. “Luge is like you’re on your back, and you’re looking… I- my belly’s too big. I wouldn’t even see where I’m going.”

As Jason Kelce explained, Luge is where the athlete lies on their back, while double luge sees two athletes lie on the same sled and race down an icy track. The latter is what Travis Kelce wanted to take part in alongside his brother, although Jason wanted to participate in skeleton. That is where the athlete lies headfirst, prone on a flat sled and flies down an icy track.

Jason Kelce opens up about his time trying bobsledding

This isn’t the first time the older of the two famous NFL brothers has shown an interest in a Winter Olympic sport. The retired NFL center trained with bobsled athletes in Milan when he and his wife, Kylie, traveled to the country. In a YouTube video, Kelce is seen taking lessons from Team USA’s trainers and athletes before attempting to bobsled himself.

“For those of you wondering what it feels like to bobsled, these were my internal thoughts going down the track: I thought this would be like a fun roller coaster, but man, was I wrong,” Kelce said as per People. “It started out quiet and smooth, but as we continued to pick up speed, the intensity got higher and higher.”

It turns out his expectations didn’t match the reality, although Kelce wasn’t allowed on the ice due to legal reasons. This isn’t, however, the first time that the Kelce family has been supportive of sports. So much so, Travis and Jason donated to help Team USA’s women’s hockey star, Laila Emma, fly her family to Milan to watch her play.

That is completely different from playing in the Olympics themselves. But given their propensity for sports and athletic ability, only time will tell if Travis’s Olympic dreams come true. What’s your take? Share your thoughts in the comments below.