Lindsey Vonn Faces Unfortunate Fate, Misses Chance for Another World Cup Milestone

Lindsey Vonn, who decided to return to skiing at 40, has wasted no time showing the world she still has what it takes. After earning her spot at the upcoming Winter Olympics, Vonn stunned the skiing world on January 10 by winning her second World Cup downhill. But, just as she was about to chase another milestone on the same course, unexpected circumstances seemed to have gotten in the way.

On January 10, Vonn was able to stand on her fourth podium from four downhills this season, after the race was held on a shortened course. While lowering the start due to the weather proved effective on Saturday, the conditions appear to have worsened over the next few hours. This has forced the officials to cancel the Super-G at Zauchensee on January 11 due to safety concerns.

“Due to the strong snowfall in the night, strong wind on the top the jury together with the LOC decided to cancel today’s SG Race. The current conditions do not meet the necessary safety standards,” notified the official handle of FIS Alpine.

This lost opportunity feels particularly heavy for Vonn, who misses out on the chance to tick off another win before retiring in 2026. After Saturday’s show, this had certainly looked like another potential World Cup win within her reach, marking the 85th of her career.

Moreover, this cancellation leaves just two women’s Super-G races before the Milano-Cortina Winter Olympics, which open on February 6, cutting short the skiers’ preparation. This means skiers now have little room for error at the next Sunday race in Tarvisio, Italy, and the one on January 31 at Crans-Montana in Switzerland.

However, from an athlete safety perspective, this looks like the right call. Especially after skiers like Mikaela Shiffrin recently cited how brutal skiing conditions can get, “I have to say this: It was not safe to ski for the girls,” she said, slamming the conditions in Semmering, Austria.

Now, with the cancellation in place, skiers should hopefully be shifting their focus to what’s next. Especially, Lindsey Vonn, who might still be savoring her Saturday win.

Lindsey Vonn looks Olympic gold ready

Getting back on the ski slopes after a five-year hiatus is hardly easy, particularly for someone who has had at least nine knee surgeries. But having committed to racing full-time in 2025, Vonn led by example. By December 2025, she had established herself as the oldest woman ever to win a World Cup race, aged 41, winning the downhill in St. Moritz. And that was just the start.

Vonn maintained her form early in 2026, as she won her second World Cup downhill of the season. Even under the challenging conditions at Zauchensee, with heavy snowfall, Vonn pushed through. Coaches had warned her to be careful, as she cited, “The coaches were a little hesitant on going that tight because it’s really easy to go too straight and then you’re in trouble.” But Vonn’s experience shone through.

She crossed the finish line 0.37 seconds ahead of Norway’s Kajsa Vickhoff Lie, with her teammate Jacqueline Wiles finishing third, 0.48 seconds behind. “It feels amazing. I try to enjoy every single second I am out here because it is just so fun to go fast,” Vonn said.

And well, with this kind of form, it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lindsey Vonn wins multiple gold medals for the United States at the Winter Olympics. What do you think? Let us know below!