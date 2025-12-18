Lindsey Vonn’s New Coach Reveals Key to Her Comeback Success at 41

When Lindsey Vonn launched her comeback at 40 after being away for five years, she was met with a wall of criticism. Even Michaela Dorfmeister suggested that Americans “should see a psychologist.” But the 41-year-old didn’t flinch, even with a reconstructed titanium right knee. Instead, she set her sights on one final Olympic run at Milan-Cortina 2026.

But she knew that to perform her best, she needed the best support. That’s where her secret weapon came in. Vonn reached out to Aksel Lund Svindal last February, inviting him to join her coaching team for the second season of her comeback. Ever since then, she has been dominating!

On December 12, 2025, Lindsey Vonn won the women’s downhill at St. Moritz, becoming the oldest skier, male or female, to claim a World Cup victory at 41. It was her first win since 2018. But the real secret behind her success is bonding and focus.

Svindal revealed to Powder.com: “I watched her last year when she started her comeback and had some theories on what could be worked on. She was fast, but up and down, and made a lot of mistakes.”

He added, “It was probably unexpected for her because she was so stable and successful before she retired.”

Imago March 23, 2025, Sun Valley, Idaho, USA: US, Downhill skier LINDSEY VONN stands on the podium and sheds a tear and celebrates as she wins a silver medal, at the women s Super-G event at the Audi FIS Ski World Cup in Sun Valley Idaho, USA, 2025. Sun Valley USA – ZUMAl181 20250323_zsp_l181_099 Copyright: xMelissaxLevinx

When Vonn returned to competition late in 2024, racing in World Cup events, her early results were strong but not wins, including placing sixth in a downhill in January 2025. Svindal admitted he didn’t expect that, given her three Olympic medals and past dominance.

“Coming back after five years, you kind of have to re-learn stuff,” Svindal remarked. “There’s no shortage of people that would like to give Lindsey Vonn advice on what to do. The problem is if you have too much input, you need to find direction. I think we’ve prepared very well and have found a common direction together.”

With that focus and team bond, Lindsey Vonn started the 2025‑26 season stronger than ever, showing that comebacks are possible and age is just a number. But what about her previous coach?

The strategy behind Lindsey Vonn’s next chapter

Lindsey Vonn officially hired Aksel Lund Svindal as her coach and equipment strategist, making him the main driver behind her training. However, Vonn did not break up with her former coach, Chris Knight, who took her through the initial comeback last season.

She grew and restructured her staff, integrating new competencies and proven stability.

“At first I thought he would take on more of an observer’s role,” Vonn said of Svindal. “But he was hands-on right away. He even carries my skis. It’s almost like training with your best friend. You can discuss anything with him as he brings so much knowledge to the table. It’s just a lot of fun.”

Vonn even revealed her plans for the future, mentioning that this will be her “last go-around” if she competes at the 2026 Milan-Cortina Olympics, aiming to close the loop on her legendary career. But later on, she changed her mind.

“I think I will ski until the end of this season,” she said. “I hope I will.”

In fact, Chris Knight shared, “We can start planning for the whole season.”

For now, she doesn’t have a confirmed seat at the Milan-Cortina 2026. The U.S. Ski and Snowboard team will nominate athletes around January 2026 based on performance and selection criteria.

Vonn’s focus, for now, is on finishing the season strong and keeping her options open.