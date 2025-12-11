2x Olympic Champion Airlifted After Brutal Ski Crash Just Days Before Winter Games

With only 56 days left until the Winter Olympics in Milano‑Cortina, shocking news struck the skiing world. The two-time Olympic gold medalist, Swiss star Michelle Gisin, had a serious fall during a high-speed downhill training run in St. Moritz.

On 11 December, while preparing for the upcoming World Cup downhill races, she went down hard during a practice run. The 32-year-old was skiing at over 110 kph when one of her skis appeared to catch an edge going into a fast left turn. And within no time, he lost control and went straight into the safety nets, breaking through the first layer before the second one finally stopped her.

Quickly after that, Gisin was airlifted to the hospital for a check-up. Thankfully, she was conscious when medics reached her, though she had visible cuts and scratches on her face. The incident left the skiing community holding its breath as everyone waited for updates on her condition. But a worrying pattern has also emerged.

In only a month, three current Olympic champions have crashed in training. First Lara Gut Behrami. Then Corinne Suter. Now Michelle Gisin. You can’t call it a coincidence anymore; it’s a cloud that seems to be covering the team, maybe the whole skiing world, even Lindsey Vonn is noticing.

Lindsey Vonn felt it as soon as it happened. She was on the hill in St Moritz, midway through a practice run of her own, when she suddenly anticipated problems. She stopped as medics raced toward Gisin. Later, she took to X and wrote, “Sending all my best to @michellegisin who crashed today.” Sure, Vonn had been the fastest in Wednesday’s training, but she lost herrhythm after seeing all this.

Olympic champion Vonn admitted it honestly, adding, “Disappointed to not have a full training run today but ready to race tomorrow nonetheless.” But the St. Moritz downhill races are still scheduled for Thursday and Friday, with the super G scheduled for Sunday.

Yet the only real question bouncing around everyone’s head is simple: with all these injuries coming in such rapid succession, what happens next for the Swiss Olympic team, and when will its other two stars be able to return?

The moment everything shifted for the Swiss Olympic team

It almost feels as if the trouble began in November, like the first crack before the whole mountain shifts. The moment Lara Gut Behrami crashed in her Super G training run at Copper Mountain, something seemed to change around the Swiss women’s team. At first, it looked like a routine fall. But the doctors looked, the worse the news became. A torn ACL. A torn medial collateral ligament. A torn meniscus. Three injuries at once, all to her left knee.

But at the same time, she tried to stay positive, even after surgery in early December. She said, “I am doing well, and I would like to thank my surgeon in particular for his expertise and assistance, as well as all the hospital staff for their care and benevolence.” But with that one crash, her entire season ended. Her dream of defending her Olympic super G title disappeared in a moment. That was the first sign that something was going wrong this winter.

Then, almost as if the bad luck was spreading, Corinne Suter fell next.

Earlier this month, the Olympic downhill champion went down during a training run in St. Moritz. It was not one of those dramatic falls that make headlines instantly, but the injuries added up fast. Swiss Ski confirmed, “Examinations at the Hirslanden Clinic in Zurich revealed a torn muscle fiber in her left lower leg, a contusion of her left knee, and a non-displaced fracture in her right hindfoot.” Even though she avoided surgery, which brought some relief, she will still miss about a month of skiing.

With the Olympics approaching, her timeline hangs in the balance. By the time Michelle Gisin crashed, the feeling around the team had shifted completely. What started with one injury had grown into something heavier, almost like a chain reaction no one could stop. Three reigning Olympic champions. Three training crashes. Three athletes were taken out in the lead-up to the most important season of their careers.