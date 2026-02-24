Heart Surgery Update for Biathlon Star After Unfortunate Winter Olympics Withdraw

For the Italian biathlon star Tommaso Giacomel, the Winter Olympics Games 2026 came as an opportunity to make his dream come true. Unfortunately, despite taking the lead in the Mass Start in Anterselva, the 22-year-old’s hopes were shattered. And that too, for reasons unknown. Charging towards victory in the last of the men’s races this year, Giacomel collapsed on the ground. And while initially everything was thought to be alright with his body, a major update came in recently.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“These have not been easy Olympics for Tommaso Giacomel. After suffering a sudden illness during the race in Anterselva, updates are arriving on his health. The Italian athlete underwent ablation surgery after an electrophysiological test revealed an atrial conduction abnormality. Previous tests were normal, and the operation was a complete success,” read a report from Eurosport IT on X, translated from Italian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The update also detailed that the Italian star will need to take a break from competition temporarily. While the initial surgery has been deemed successful, more tests and checks will be performed on the 22-year-old in two weeks’ time.

As per the update, Giacomel might be able to return to training, but his season looks pretty much clouded at the moment. Thankfully, the biggest news that will make his fans heave a sigh of relief is that the athlete is fine and is en route to recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Looking back at his race in Italy, following his collapse on the ice, the medical team rushed to check on him. Choosing precaution over his Olympic dream, the Italian biathlete made up his mind to withdraw from the race. Later on, he explained how he felt a sharp pain in his side, resulting in difficulty breathing.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Following the heartbreaking incident, Giacomel posted more details on his Instagram. He pointed out that initially, he tried to shrug off the discomfort and attempted to continue skiing in the third lap. But ultimately, as his body shut down, the Olympian did not take the risk of ignoring the warning signs.

“I’m okay – if I can say I am okay when 1 had to DNF while I was leading an Olympic race… Right after the second prone my body somehow stopped working properly and I was really struggling to breath and to move, therefore I had to stop. Worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life so far,” explained the Olympian in his Instagram post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, with the sombre update coming in, all eyes will be on how fast Giacomel can come back up. Surprisingly, one of his fellow mates also suffered a mysterious fate that led to his demise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tommaso Giacomel honored late friend with an emotional Oberhof sprint victory

December 23, 2025, turned out to be one of the most devastating days for Giacomel. He lost his beloved friend, Norwegian biathlete Sivert Guttorm Bakken. Guttorm Bakken was just 27 when he breathed his last during a training camp in Lavaze, Italy.

Reports reveal that he had previously taken a break from 2022 to 2024 due to myocarditis. He was found in his hotel room. However, now, the exact cause of this incident is pending investigation, including potential, unconfirmed links to prior heart issues.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Credits: Instagram/@biathlonorge

Just weeks after such a tragic incident, Tommaso Giacomel stepped on the ice on January 8 and secured a win at the Oberhof Men’s 10 km Sprint. He took the lead with a 25:01.7. After emerging triumphant, he saluted the deceased soul of his friend, Sivert.

Before the race, he promised that he would give his “best to make him [Sivert Guttorm Bakken] proud; I think that is what he wanted.”

ADVERTISEMENT

After the win he emotionally stated, “It is one of the most controversial days in my life, I think. It’s at the same time one of the saddest and the best day on the sports side. A lot of mixed feelings but I think Sivert would be really proud of me today.”

Stepping into the ice, he was dedicated to bagging the win. However, he was trying not to give too much thought to it. But later he confessed how his coaches told him that this win is not just for himself but also for his lost friend Sivert. That gave him a renewed strength and zeal to conquer the showdown.