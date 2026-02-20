Major Update on Olympian Who Struggled With Breathing at Milan Winter Olympics

The hype was building around the 22-year-old Italian biathlon star Tommaso Giacomel. Following his stellar form on the ice, the Italian star looked all but ready to push for a medal. And this plan would have worked perfectly too, if not, in a shocking turn of events, Giacomel’s body decided to shut down. With mass hysteria surrounding his well-being, a massive update came in.

“I’m okay – if I can say I am okay when 1 had to DNF while I was leading an Olympic race… Right after the second prone my body somehow stopped working properly and I was really struggling to breath and to move, therefore I had to stop. Worst feeling I have ever experienced in my life so far,” wrote Giacomel in his latest Instagram post.

Competing in the Mass Start in Anterselva, Giacomel started off on a high. As the last of the men’s race went on, the Italian took the lead following a couple of stellar double-zero shooting ranges. Unfortunately, right after his second prone, the 22-year-old’s body gave up as he collapsed to the ground.

Immediately, the medical team rushed out to check on the athlete. And although Giacomel did feel alright, he did choose health over his Olympic medal while deciding to withdraw from the race. Later on, while detailing what exactly happened during the stretch in the woods, the biathlon star cited a sudden pain in his side, causing some significant difficulty in breathing.

In his elaborate Instagram post, the Olympian stated how he tried to push past the discomfort and try to slowly ski during the third lap. But that was not to be. He also confessed that, having let go of his shot at Olympic stardom, the athlete was feeling utterly frustrated, angry, and disappointed. But then, he knows that life goes on, and the first thing he needs to do is run a thorough medical check to determine what caused his dreams to shatter.

Sharing his future plans, an upbeat Giacomel stated, “Absolutely not the end of the games I was hoping for but I will never give up. 4 years fly by fast and I will try again in France.”

Surely, this is quite heartbreaking news as the Italian star was enjoying his time in Milano Cortina. He even wanted to experience the Olympic village vibe recently.

Tommaso Giacomel laments missing Olympic village spirit despite silver

Before falling prey to the unknown ailment, the Italian star secured a silver in mixed relay. However, despite the podium place finish, Tommaso Giacomel seemed dissatisfied with how the Milan Winter Olympics had turned out for him for a completely different reason.

Several competitors this year have been forced to remain scattered at different locations, and they failed to stay with other athletes in the Olympic Village. Such a step was taken up by the administration because biathletes and ski mountaineering events have been organised at Anterselva, which is quite far from the location of the centrally located Olympic village.

Imago Olympische Winterspiele 2026 in Mailand/Cortina – Italien Tommaso Giacomel Italien / Italy /ITA beim Biathlon Sprint Männer -Olympische Winterspiele 2026 in Mailand/Cortina – Italien LicenseRM 24671478 Copyright: xZoonar.com/JoachimxHahnex 24671478

Now, in order to avoid the hubbub of regular transportation and cater to their logistical demands, the biathletes and the athletes participating in the mountaineering events have been given accommodation in different hotels. Athletes who are participating in events held across countries have access to the Olympic village.

“It’s been a bit like the World Championships: there’s no village, and the Olympic spirit comes from bringing all the athletes together — that’s what’s been missing,” said Giacomel, referring to how he feels staying together in the village would have nurtured a spirit of fraternity among the athletes coming together to the same stage from different nations.

However, he praised the venue where the competition unfolded as he found the landscapes ‘incredible’. He particularly liked the weather when the sun was out. He even added how he felt that the venue would soon get even more popular and renowned with time.