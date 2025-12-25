NFL Legend Jason Kelce Makes Candid Admission to Brother Travis After USA Olympic Curling Trials

If brothers Travis and Jason Kelce never played in the NFL, they’d probably choose winter sports, especially curling! Just before the Paris Olympics last year, Travis said, “Me and Jason have kind of been on this, and I’ve never actually played it.” But while Travis hasn’t tried it yet, Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, recently explored the sport by attending the U.S. Olympic Curling Team Trials in Sioux Falls. They even got on the ice for a bit. But they forgot a rather important gear before they did.

Travis Kelce, naturally curious, asked about the trials on a recent episode of the New Heights podcast. “Tell me more about curling. I want to know,” he questioned, leading Jason to admit, “It’s not easy,” in a moment captured by Rock Channel Curling. However, the actual candid confession came about when Travis got intrigued to know whether they had special shoes for walking on ice.

Jason recalled how disappointed he felt trying to play in his regular shoes, realizing the game was trickier than he imagined. “Shamefully, I asked…so do you, we have like shoes waiting for us? I’m assuming,” Jason asked when he realized the players around were wearing special cleats. Well, undoubtedly, curling shoes are special, designed to help curlers move and balance on the ice while delivering stones and sweeping.

Jason Kelce then explained how it felt without the proper shoes: “So anyways, um, no, we did not have, uh, the proper footwear.” But he agreed the incorrect shoes weren’t that much of a hindrance, “ And some people, uh, don’t wear the slider when doing the broom action sweeping.”

Apart from this candid moment that Jason experienced at the US curling team trials, he also picked up some techniques that he shared with Travis Kelce during the conversation. Jason explained, “So before you would just try and sweep in front of it. But now they’ve found out that like if you put a certain spin on it and you almost like sweep to like groove it in that area, you can influence it more. And that’s kind of changed the sport.” Clearly, the sport has both brothers invested in it.

How curling has Jason and Travis Kelce hooked

Last year, NFL siblings Jason and Travis Kelce probably shocked many listeners of their New Heights podcast when they disclosed the Olympic sport that they would be most likely to compete in: curling. “My brother and I have talked a lot about curling,” Jason said. “Curling is low impact.”

Jason, on a lighthearted note, added, “I’m a good sweeper. I don’t sweep often, but when I do, it’s good.” Well, Curling indeed is a sport way different from the NFL that the Kelce brothers are masters of. It’s a game that rewards focus and technique rather than force. However, it’s probably the unique strategy behind it that resonates with top-tier athletes.

However, here’s an interesting fact. Jason and Travis Klece aren’t the first NFL stars interested in curling. Hall of Fame defensive end Jared Allen made the transition following a friendly bet with a friend and hasn’t looked back. Since leaving the NFL, Allen has fully immersed himself in the sport, even defeating US Olympic champion John Shuster earlier this year.

So yes, curling seems to be very high up on NFL stars’ to-do lists, especially Jason and Travis Kelce, who seem really excited about the sport and its future.