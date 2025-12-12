Who is Danny Casper? Know All About US Men’s Curling Team Captain Ahead of 2026 Winter Olympics

Since Team Casper (USA), headed by skip Danny Casper, snatched a victory over China, fans could not stop raving. The score was 9-4, and the game left on the edge of their seats, with many nail-biting moments.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Not only did that win guarantee the U.S. men’s curling team a spot in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina seven times in a row, but it also catapulted Danny Casper into the limelight. Ever since that game, everyone has been asking the same question: Who exactly is this rising star steering the team to victory?

ADVERTISEMENT

Who is Danny Casper?

Danny Casper, 24, is one of the brightest young stars in American curling. He grew up in Briarcliff Manor, New York, a small town of just over 7,000 people. He started playing at the Ardsley Curling Club when he was just 11-years old, developing the skills and passion that drive him today. And right now, he lives in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

In late 2025, Casper’s team made headlines by winning the U.S. Olympic Curling Trials, beating the veteran John Shuster team. They then secured a spot at the 2026 Winter Olympics with a tense playoff win over China. But his journey hasn’t been easy.

Imago Credits – X / @Devin_Heroux

Casper was diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome, an auto-immune rare condition that attacks peripheral nerves, thereby weakening limb muscles, making motor functions a challenge. Despite this, he fought through treatment and therapy to return to competitive curling. Off ice, he is a strategic communications major at the University of Minnesota. He is based out of Minnesota, where he balances a regular job with curling when not at the competitions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Casper is also a regular employee, a car salesman, and a competitor on the elite curling levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Who are Danny Casper’s parents?

Danny Casper’s father is Jeff Casper. His dad is the one who introduced him to curling when Danny was young by signing him up at the Ardsley Curling Club. His mother supported him through his health struggles; though the internet is not privy to any information about her. During the worst of his illness, when he could not walk and struggled even to use his hands, his mom and dad took turns flying out to see him and help him through the hard days.

His mom would visit one week, and then his dad would come the next. This helped him feel less alone as he worked through treatment and recovery. “As much as Guillain‑Barré sucks, and I would rather not have had any of that happen, it’s a good way to see who really cares about you. Fortunately for me, a lot of people do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

What are Danny Casper’s net worth, career, and achievements?

Danny Casper’s net worth is not publicly available information, but his life in curling reveals how much he has done in his life by the age of 24.

Casper participated in various sports as a teenager, displaying athletic prowess: football, baseball, tennis, and curling, yet did not focus on curling. Everything changed in 2018 when John Shuster’s U.S. men’s team won Olympic gold. Inspired by that victory, Casper decided to dedicate himself fully to curling.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was curling, but I was still playing other sports as well, and I wasn’t really sure how much I liked curling… And watching them win the Olympics definitely played a huge role in being extra motivated to go towards curling. I was thinking to myself I want to do that for people too, and I want to watch them be excited about something that I do.”

While football, baseball, and tennis were part of his early youth, curling became his focus after inspiration from Shuster and guidance from Andrew Stopera at the University of Minnesota, a hub for curling. It was there that he joined teammates Luc Violette, Ben Richardson, Chase Sinnett, and, later, Aidan Oldenburg and became part of a team that would shake the country and the world.

ADVERTISEMENT

Career highlights

International Achievements:

2023 FISU World University Games silver medal.

Team Shuster alternate at the 2025 Pan Continental Curling Championships.

National Achievements:

ADVERTISEMENT

U.S. Men’s Curling Championship runner-up in 2023 and 2025.

Won the round-robin competition in the country.

Olympic Success:

Won the 2025 U.S. Olympic Curling Trials

Earned the U.S. men’s curling position in the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Since he was a multi-sport teenager from a small town, and currently, one of the emerging curling stars in America, Casper is a talent. His story motivates others and makes him an influential personality in the future of the sport.