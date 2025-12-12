Amid Prostate Cancer Battle, 6-Time Olympic Champion Pushes Through ‘Worst Crash’

Sir Chris Hoy, the six-time Olympic cycling champion, is currently receiving treatment for terminal prostate cancer. He was first diagnosed with the disease in 2023, and it later turned out to have spread to his bones. This has really changed how he views life in a big way.

Even with the prognosis, Hoy has often shared how he’s found a fresh focus on the present. He mentions that his diagnosis has “in some ways improved my life” by helping him appreciate each moment and let go of negativity. Recently, this whole idea of embracing life really faced a tough and painful challenge.

According to The Standard, Hoy mentioned the crash, saying, “Worse things happen. I’ve been riding bikes for 43 years and it’s the worst crash I’ve ever had. I’m pretty lucky that’s the worst one I’ve had in all those years of riding.” So, while he was out mountain biking—something he still loves to do even during his treatment—the 49-year-old ended up breaking his leg.

That incident put him on crutches, which is a big physical challenge for anyone, especially for a world-class athlete dealing with a serious illness. However, his reaction to the crash really showed just how strong his mental resilience is. “I’ve just had an unfortunate spill and it’s the way the cookie crumbles. I’m doing alright now, I wasn’t doing so well in the immediate aftermath of it, but looking forward to Christmas,” the Olympic champion said.

This shows an intent to embrace life to the fullest, something he’s expressed clearly since his cancer diagnosis. He looked at the accident not as a reason to give up riding, but as just a part of living life to the fullest.

“The point is I’m not a massive risk taker, but I want to live my life and I want to make the most of it,” he explained. “None of us are here forever so you want to make the most of the time you have and do the things you enjoy.”

Even though he has a broken leg, he kept his eyes on recovery and what’s next, especially looking forward to being able to move around in time for the World Darts Championship final in early January. So, have you heard about how his obsession with bikes came after seeing a particular movie?

Something that fueled Sir Chris Hoy’s cycling addiction that ultimately turned into Olympic glory

When he was a kid, Sir Chris Hoy wasn’t really all about cycling. He became obsessed after watching ET, the movie that came out in 1982. Hoy explained, “It wasn’t the scene where they cycle across the sky, but when they get chased by the police and they’re doing jumps and skidding round corners. It was the most exciting thing I’d ever seen. I wanted to do that.”

So, that young Hoy dashed over to his parents and pleaded for a BMX bike. Getting the bike wasn’t exactly a walk in the park, but honestly, who could say no to a kid wanting a BMX bike for just £5 (about $6.69)? Hoy’s dedication to practicing on the bike really paid off when he made it to the semifinal of a BMX World Championship race at just 10 years old.

However, back in 1992, Hoy had a big decision to make: should he stay with BMX or make the switch to track cycling? The Brit went with the latter option, and the rest is history! With a total of 7 Olympic medals, 6 gold and 1 silver, Hoy became the second most decorated Olympic cyclist of all time!