World Champion Cyclist Nearly Wrecked by Another Bizarre Fan Interruption Mid-Race

Mathieu van der Poel has faced it again. And again. First, it was a water bottle thrown at him, then smoke from a vape was blown in his face, and now, another close call. But this time, it happened at the X2O Trofee Loenhout-Azencross in Belgium on Monday, and the spectator didn’t get off lightly.

Van der Poel was on the first of eight laps, leading a small group, when a spectator’s arm reached over the blue circuit fencing and made contact with his handlebars. This sudden interference made him wobble on the slippery course. For a moment, it looked like he might crash, but the Dutch World Champion managed to stay upright and keep his position.

“I was very lucky, because I was just able to stay upright,” van der Poel said afterward. “I haven’t watched the footage yet, but I didn’t feel it was malicious. When people are cheering, they sometimes forget there are riders coming. This can happen.” Whether the contact was intentional or not remains unclear.

But Van der Poel had also been dealing with a gear issue at the start, so the incident added to an already tricky opening phase. Despite all this, he went on to claim his sixth cyclo-cross victory of the season, sealing a dominant win in Belgium.

Intentional or not though, this time, race organizers didn’t take the incident lightly. After reviewing the television footage back to back, officials identified the spectator, who was questioned by police shortly after. Both Golazo, the organizer, and the UCI filed official complaints.

The spectator, however, insists it wasn’t deliberate. “I really have nothing against Mathieu van der Poel. I feel so guilty it wasn’t my intention at all,” he told Sporza. “I love cyclo-cross very much, so this is the last thing I wanted to happen. I would like to apologize to Mathieu once again.”

Later, Christophe Impens, an organizer at Golazo, confirmed no charges would be filed against the spectator.

Even with the chaos around him, van der Poel handled the situation like a champion. He remained composed, finished strong, and added another win to his season tally.

This is a developing story…