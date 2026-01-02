Four-Time Olympic Champion Who Sold Medals and Home to Leave the US Reveals a New Wish Tied to His Roots

In a surprising revelation last August, Greg Louganis, widely regarded as the greatest diver in Olympic history, disclosed that he had sold three of his gold medals along with his home to facilitate his relocation from the United States to Panama. Within a moment of raw truth shared on social media, he admitted that he “needed the money,” shedding light on the financial struggles that persist for some athletes, even after they have achieved the highest echelons of their sport.

The sale, which is said to have generated more than $430,000, went beyond a mere transaction, serving as the catalyst for a significant personal journey. Having established himself in his new Central American residence, his journey of self-discovery is now taking a distinct path. In a recent Instagram post, Louganis revealed a new aspiration, one that directs his focus towards the roots of his biological father, Fouvale Lutu.

“You know, I do, you know, there’s some places I’d like to, what I, ideally, what I’d really love to do is just take a year and live in New Zealand and explore that because I do have some New Zealand Maori on my dad’s side,” he shared. The Olympic champion acknowledged that while he has visited before, including stays in Auckland and Hamilton, he has yet to experience the entirety of what New Zealand has to offer.

Moreover, he remarked on the upcoming expedition, noting, “And it looks, you know, fascinating and beautiful. And also they, you know, have so much respect for their indigenous people there. And, you know, just to kind of discover and uncover, you know, a lot of that heritage, you know, of my ancestry, you know, because I don’t know that much about the whole, you know, kind of Polynesian side of my identity.”

Indeed, this marks yet another occasion for him to delve into his roots. For decades, Louganis has been keeping an important connection to his Polynesian heritage.

The Olympic champion always wanted to connect to his roots

In 1984, Greg Louganis met his biological father for the first time in Hawaii, a reserved individual who had observed his son’s journey from a distance. A touching gathering with the extended Lutu family in Hawaii in 2017 marked a significant turning point, as he was deeply moved to discover that his “family is much larger that I thought it was.” What was Lutu’s response?

“Is it good having another son?” Lutu said. “Oh yeah, yeah, it’s very good. It’s a honor to have him with us. I love you. I love you, Greg. I wish you the best, everything in the world.” Malcolm, Lutu’s son, was also in attendance at this moving reunion. Louganis found himself deeply engaged in luaus and family stories, experiences that felt “all so new” to someone brought up in a Greek-American background.

This reconnection has become a significant part of his identity; he now displays a striking traditional tattoo on his shoulder and arm. At 65, Louganis is no longer the perfect young athlete executing graceful twists and turns through the air. His next flawless landing may not occur in a pool, but rather in the profound realization that accompanies the journey of walking upon the land of his ancestors.