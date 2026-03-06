After Privacy Breach, Olympic Champion Alysa Liu Issues Urgent Plea to Fans

Alysa Liu became the nation’s heartbeat after her gold-medal-winning free skate performance to Donna Summer’s “MacArthur Park” at the Milan Olympics. She secured the feat that ended a 24-year drought for American women in the event. However, during her homecoming, her rise to fame contributed to a certain terrifying moment.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

As reported by E! News, on Wednesday, the typically bubbly Olympian took to her Instagram Stories with a very concerning plea, as she said, “So I land at the airport & there’s a crowd waiting at the exit with cameras & things for me to sign. All up in my personal space. Someone chased me to my car bruh. Please do not do that to me.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The social media note was quite a contrast from her personality, as Alysa Liu is someone who has charmed the nation with not only her performance on the Olympic stage but also the way she interacts with the crowd.

Well, since her return from the Milano Cortina Games, the 20-year-old’s presence has been met with overwhelming positivity.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was greeted at San Francisco International Airport by cheering crowds and gifts from airport staff, with Delta flight attendants announcing, “Ladies and gentlemen, today we welcome home a true champion after representing us with courage, dedication and excellence. Please join me in celebrating our gold medalist, Alysa Liu, who brought home the gold from the Olympic Games.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The 20-year-old came out of a four-year retirement to claim gold, and all this fame was very sudden for her.

Imago Alysa LIU USA, during Exhibition Gala, at the Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games Milano Cortina 2026, at Milano Ice Skating Arena, on February 21, 2026 in Milan, Italy. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_320878467

Before this stalker incident, a few weeks ago in February, Liu told E! News: “I want my life to stay as similar as possible every way and no one has thought that it would, but I’m really going to try to keep my peace because I like my life. I don’t want it to be too chaotic. I want it to stay calm and peaceful and chill. Honestly, I would say privacy. Privacy for sure. Privacy is a big one.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, this isn’t the first time that her privacy boundary has been affected.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa Liu and her father were targeted by spies

Four years ago, in the lead-up to the Beijing Olympics, the then-16-year-old Alysa Liu found herself at the center of an even more disturbing breach of privacy.

In March 2022, just weeks after her Olympic debut, the Associated Press reported that the figure skater and her father, Arthur Liu, had been targeted by five individuals connected to a foreign spy operation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reports confirmed that these individuals were discovered surveilling the Liu family in the months before the Winter Games, and this is where her father came in with a stern mentality.

“This is her moment. This is her once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to compete at the Olympic Games. I’m not going to let them stop her from going and I’ll do whatever I can to make sure she’s safe and I’m willing to make sacrifices so she can enjoy the moment. I’m not going to let them win — to stop me — to silence me from expressing my opinions anywhere,” Alysa Liu’s father Arthur said.

“They are probably just trying to intimidate us, to … in a way threaten us not to say anything…I had concerns about her safety. The U.S. government did a good job protecting her.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Even four years later, Liu finds herself pleading for personal space from the very fans who celebrate her. And this raises concern about other Olympians who have achieved a lot for their country, but probably at the cost of their privacy.