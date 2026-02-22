Alysa Liu Comments on Figure Skating Future After Gold Medal at Milan Olympics

Alysa Liu stood on the ice at the Milano Ice Skating Arena with the gold medal hanging heavy around her neck. Even she seemed unable to quite believe what had just happened. The 20-year-old had just become the first American woman in 24 years to capture Olympic singles gold, delivering a free skate of such radiant joy that it moved even legendary commentator Scott Hamilton to tears. And at the closing ceremony, she found herself surrounded by a question.

During a conversation with reporters, Liu was asked directly whether the gold medal made her think about wanting more, about possibly returning for another Olympic cycle. Her answer came without hesitation, stating, “Yeah, I mean, I have no plans to leave yet. I can’t imagine not skating the next year, so…”

The contrast between this version of Alysa Liu and the one who competed in Beijing four years ago is evident. At 16, she was already a two-time U.S. champion, a prodigy who had been carrying the weight of American figure skating expectations since she was 13. But that dedication came at a cost.

“I really despised skating. Through time, I realized it doesn’t have to be like that. Whether I beat them or not is not my goal. My goal is just to do my programs and share my story,” she once admitted. When she finished sixth in Beijing, she was relieved. Within months, she announced her retirement, with the focus to live her life to the fullest.

However, the pressure that had once felt suffocating to her dissolved. And now, she wears the Olympic crown. When asked how she would characterize this Olympic experience compared to Beijing, which she had once described simply as “a job,” Liu said, “Hmm… Definitely not a job. I don’t know, I just feel so lucky that I get to do this. And I love being an athlete. It’s the coolest thing in the world.”

Regarding the possibility of participating in the next Games in four years, Liu is taking her time to make a decision. Well, her performance at the Milano Ice Skating Arena received high praise from a former Olympic champion.

Alysa Liu’s fashion sense at work

Tara Lipinski watched a successful figure skating competition for Team USA. And she was just taken aback by the outfit that Alysa Liu wore during the women’s single skating.

“And then also Alysa Liu just winning that Olympic gold medal. It was such a joyful skate, and she was the epitome of happiness on the ice. And I think she’s going to inspire the next generation that will come up in our sport,” she told EssentiallySports, appreciating Liu’s performance.

Talking about her interest in fashion, she added, “Oh, I love costumes. Dresses and the sparkles and sequins and rhinestones. It’s the best part. I always remembered really loving being part of the design process when I was making my own costume. So now I get to appreciate all the costumes on the ice.”

And the best outfit in the figure skating competition? “I mean, Alysa Liu’s gold outfit she wore for her free skate is probably my favorite,” the Olympic champion said.

So, the 20-year-old confirmed that she still has that competitive fire inside her, burning well enough for more figure skating events. Only time will tell whether she will arrive four years later to defend her Olympic gold.