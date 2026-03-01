Alysa Liu’s Rival Announces Heartbreaking News After Milan Olympics

The world watched in awe as the Milano Cortina Olympics unfolded as one of the most memorable figure skating competitions in recent history. American star Alysa Liu captured gold in a stunning victory, becoming the first American to do so since Sarah Hughes in 2002, while Japan’s formidable trio of Kaori Sakamoto, Ami Nakai, and Mone Chiba delivered performances that kept audiences on the edge of their seats. However, the season isn’t over.

Amid the celebration of such performances in Milan, a concerning announcement came from Belgium’s Loena Hendrickx.

“No Worlds for me. It’s been a demanding season with an early start, and I’ve been dealing with a few minor injuries along the way. I’m incredibly grateful for all the support and love this season,” she wrote on Instagram.

Hendrickx did compete in Milan, but her performance reflected the physical battles she had been fighting long before she stepped onto Olympic ice. She finished fourteenth overall with a total score of 199.65, slipping seven places after the free program. Yet simply being there at all felt like a victory.

“You know the context in which I arrived here, with an ankle injury two weeks before the Games, so I am really very proud of my performance,” Alysa Liu’s rival told reporters. (translated from French)

“If I wasn’t satisfied, you would immediately see it on my face. (smile) I know I can definitely do better when I’m fit but that wasn’t the case this time. I made do with the weapons I had. I made a stupid mistake, because my reaction speed was too low, but it happens in our sport, it remains very delicate. That’s the only thing that’s a bit of a shame.”

As if physical setbacks were not enough, Hendrickx faced an emotional blow mere weeks before the Olympics. Due to copyright issues affecting several skaters at these Games, she was forced to abandon her chosen short program music, Ashes by Celine Dion.

Despite these hurdles, Hendrickx arrived in Milan with quiet determination. And the results, while not enough on paper, were satisfactory for the Belgian figure skater.

“The place is a bit of a shame, but my feeling is excellent. I enjoyed every moment here, even in training. I am grateful for that. Now I will take the time to relax, see what the possibilities are and make a decision for my future. Nothing is excluded at the moment,” she said. (translated from French)

The decision to withdraw from Worlds, while heartbreaking, reflects a wisdom born of experience. She doesn’t want to force her body and will let it recover. However, the World Figure Skating Championships will be a sight to behold for the fans.

Alysa Liu’s next destination revealed

The World Figure Skating Championships in Prague from March 24 to 29 will showcase a historic showdown, as reigning Olympic and world champion Alysa Liu leads an extraordinarily deep field.

Well, just after the Milan Olympics, she was already looking forward to competing, as she said, “Yeah, I mean, I have no plans to leave yet. I can’t imagine not skating the next year, so…” And with this mentality, Liu will defend the world title she won in Boston last year, and against the same rivals she bested at the Games.

The competition will feature a compelling rematch with Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto, who took Olympic silver, and bronze medalist Ami Nakai. And the president of the local organizing committee for the ISU FSWC was delighted.

“I’m very pleased that almost the entire world elite has decided to come to the Worlds after the Olympic Games. In my view, this proves that Prague and the Czech Republic are appealing not only to fans but also to the athletes themselves,” said Evžen Milčinský.

So, the stage is set, and only time will tell if Alysa Liu will be able to defend her crown.