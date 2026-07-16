Alysa Liu Wins Huge Honor Over NFL Player Who Played at the Super Bowl

Alysa Liu looked dead at the camera and screamed, “that’s what I am f****** talking about!” after her free skate performance that secured the gold at the 2026 Milano Cortina. She had skated back into the 2026 Winter Olympics and the American public’s heart with grace, winning the gold in both the women’s singles and the mixed team event. Now, Liu has added another major honor in the books. This time it’s over an NFL star who once competed in the Super Bowl.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Alysa Liu officially clinched the ESPY for Best Breakthrough Athlete over Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, Las Vegas rookie Fernando Mendoza, and San Jose Shark Macklin Celebrini. Maye led the New England Patriots to Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, where they were defeated 29-13 by the Seattle Seahawks. Mendoza was the first overall pick in the NFL draft after winning the national championship. But Liu soared above all after her historic Winter Olympics return.

ADVERTISEMENT

“First of all, I’m really honored to be given this award,” Liu began inside the David H. Koch Theater at Lincoln Center. “I’ve been in my sport since I was 5 years old, and I had some really rough times in it; I took two years off. So, for me, this really feels like I broke through in my own way, for myself, and for my sport. I love being an athlete; I couldn’t have done it without my team.”

She is the first woman on Team USA to earn gold in singles since 2002. Before her 2026 exploits that put the USA back on the world map in figure skating, Liu helped her team win bronze at the 2022 Beijing Olympics. At the time, she placed a disappointing sixth overall in the women’s singles competition. As a two-time U.S. National Champion (2019 and 2020) and the youngest woman to win that title at just 13 years old, it was a letdown.

ADVERTISEMENT

2026 was redemption, something that signified her return to the sport after her surprising retirement. However, it’s not only about her story from the depths of internal struggle. Liu revolutionized how people look at figure skating in general.

Alysa Liu only returned from her retirement on her own terms to begin enjoying herself. The process flowered as she found human connection again while simultaneously finding a way to win. She showed it’s possible to succeed without the toxic obsession, inspiring millions across the world. However, now Alysa Liu’s beaming personality is looking to pursue another sport ahead of the 2028 Summer Olympics.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alysa Liu Reveals Interest in Two Sports Aside From Figure Skating Ahead Of Summer Olympics

Before Alysa Liu won the award, she was brimming with excitement. Liu, now a Louis Vuitton ambassador, stunned on the red carpet wearing a deep-plunge brown halter gown and a black cross necklace.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It means a lot. I’m really excited. I love being around other athletes,” Liu said. “I love being an athlete. So being in this kind of event is like…. Oh, it’s so exciting, and, like, I still can’t believe I’m here and I’m so excited about it.”

She also met up with Steph Curry in another major cross-court collaboration. Curry mentioned Liu as one of the most important athletes of the year at the ESPYs. However, now Liu wants to venture into another sport after almost completing figure skating at the Milano Cortina.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If I could have it my way, I’d be a snowboarder for the next Winter Olympics. This next comes in the Summer Olympics. I would play tennis if I had my way,” Liu said. “So if someone out there, any coaches, tennis coaches, snowboard coaches, please take me on. I can become really good. I promise, just let me do it.”

Her athleticism and flexibility from figure skating will certainly help Liu adapt to tennis or snowboarding if she seriously ventures into them. Meanwhile, Liu will remain the USA’s top contender at the ISU Grand Prix starting in November at Skate America.