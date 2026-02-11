Amber Glenn Directly Addresses Donald Trump and Critics in Social Media Return

“A real Loser,” is what President Donald Trump labelled Olympian Hunter Hess following his statements regarding the turmoil back home in the United States surrounding the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Similarly, Amber Glenn has been pretty candid about the LGBTQ+ community having a “hard time” under the administration. And now, she has conveyed a direct message to the President and the critics.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“If ‘Woke’ means people who use their platforms to advocate for marginalized communities in the country that they are actively representing……. Then yeah sure?” the 26-year-old figure skater wrote on her latest TikTok post.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pictures were set to Famous Dex’s 2016 track “H**s Mad,” featuring photographs of Glenn and her teammate Alysa Liu beaming beneath their gold medals. Well, her Olympic campaign has been anything but quiet.

Donning an LGBTQ+ pin on her team jacket during the team medal ceremony, Glenn stated, “I was disappointed because I’ve never had so many people wish me harm before, just for being me and speaking about being decent — human rights and decency. So that was really disappointing and I do think it kind of lowered that excitement for this.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, things haven’t been very easy for the American figure skater.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

Imago Amber Glenn USA, FEBRUARY 8, 2026 – Figure skating, Eiskunstlauf : Team Women s Free Skating during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter games, Winterspiele,Spiele, Summer games at Milano Ice Skating Arena in Milan, Italy. Noxthirdxpartyxsales PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxJPN aflo_319044112

Owing to her previous statements, she suffered a wave of backlash. This forced her to log off from social media for a few days. “When I chose to utilize one of the amazing things about the United States of America (Freedom of speech) to convey how I feel as an athlete competing for Team USA in a troubling time for many Americans, I am now receiving a scary amount of hate/threats for simply using my voice WHEN ASKED about how I feel,” she wrote in an IG story.

“I did anticipate this but I am disappointed by it. I will be limiting my time on social media for my own wellbeing for now but I will never stop using my voice for what I believe in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

However, for Glenn, it was a frustrating moment following her performance in the team’s event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amber Glenn opened up about her feelings at the Milan Olympics

“I feel guilty. My team performed so well, and I scored fewer points than they expected from me, and than I expected from myself,” Amber Glenn shared following the skate that endangered Team USA for that team gold in figure skating.

So, what went down? The U.S. pairs team of Ellie Kam and Danny O’Shea achieved 135.36 and came above Canada’s Lia Pereira and Trennt Michaud. But the other teams, especially Japan, came on top, as Miura Riku and Kihara Ryuichi posted a 155.55. The score made the United States’ 51-point lead appear fragile against Japan’s 49.

ADVERTISEMENT

And when it all came down to Glenn, she wasn’t able to give her best and scored 138.62, while Japan’s Kaori Sakamoto secured a 148.62. This gave the rival nation a lead in the standings and left the 26-year-old in complete frustration.

“I hope we can still win, but even if we do, I probably won’t feel like I deserve Olympic gold. And there’s another thing I feel guilty about: I’m very sorry for putting so much pressure on Ilia [Malinin]. I wanted to hold on to our lead. But unfortunately, I lost it. And now there’s nothing I can do except try my best in the individual event and support my team,” she added.

Eventually, Ilia Malinin came to Team USA’s rescue, and they grabbed the gold medal at the Milan Olympics.