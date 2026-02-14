Americans Left “Heartbroken” as Ilia Malinin’s Olympic Medal Dream Slips Away After Falling on Ice

Ilia Malinin couldn’t live up to his “Quad God” title at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. Despite entering with a five-point lead and two world championship titles, he dropped to No. 8. However, that loss didn’t just cut deep into Malinin’s heart but also left all his fans in complete heartbreak.

Despite losing to Mikhail Shaidorov of Kazakhstan, Ilia Malinin didn’t lose his charm, as fans took to X to praise him: “Heartbroken for Ilia Malinin. May his own spoken word give him solace. The only true wisdom is in knowing you know nothing. The loss is in the unknown. Embrace the storm. You are something but not nothing.”

Before entering the event, every fan was hoping for an Olympic gold from Ilia Malinin, but instead, he fell twice, struggled badly, and ended up with a score of 264.49, including 156.33 in the free skate. This marks Malinin’s first loss since November 2023 and the first time off the podium since March 2022. So, it made sense that he was absolutely distraught by the end of his free skate, repeatedly shaking his head.

“I blew it,” Malinin said after the event. “That’s honestly the first thing that came to my mind; there’s no way that just happened. I was preparing the whole season; I felt so confident with my programs, so confident with everything. That happened. I have no words, honestly.”

What’s shocking is that he became the first skater since 1998 to perform a backflip at the Games and the first since it was unbanned back on February 7 in Milan. Yet he couldn’t do it in the finals. He stood second with 98.00 points as Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama scored 108.67 points.

This loss takes him back to the 2022 Winter Olympics, where he was not selected for the U.S. Olympic team. What’s interesting is that he did finish second at the U.S. Figure Skating Championships as a 17-year-old, but the team opted for more experienced skaters, and he was ultimately left off the roster.

“I think if I went to ’22, then I would have had more experience and know how to handle this Olympic environment, but also I don’t know what the next stages of my life would look like if I went there,” he said.

Ilia Malinin grew up in a skating family. His mother, Tatiana Malinina, competed at 10 World Championships and two Olympics, while his father, Roman Skorniakov, represented Uzbekistan at the same two Games. The couple later settled in Northern Virginia, where Malinin was born in 2004. Being raised by such accomplished and disciplined parents can certainly put a great deal of pressure on a young athlete.

Yet fans are not losing hope in him.

Fans gather to support Ilia Malinin

Fans know the weight the 21-year-old carries in his heart, especially after losing at such a crucial event. That’s exactly why they are motivating him for the future opportunities coming his way. This X user joined in and shared his love and support towards him, writing, “Ilia Malinin has been such a joy to watch and will continue to be for many years to come. Keep your head up kid! Your country is incredibly proud of you. 🤍 || #MilanoCortinaOlympic2026.”

Another fan chimed in, comparing him with Michael Jordan, Tiger Woods, Michael Phelps, and Simone Biles, who proved that winning is not just physical but mental. When things don’t turn your way, it’s your mindset that gives you the strength to fight.

February 8, 2026, Cortina D ampezzo, Belluno, Italy: American Ilia Malinin USA perform in the Men Single Free Skating during the 2026 Winter Olympics at the Milano Ice Skating Arena on Sunday in Cortina d Ampezzo.

“Physical ability is only 1 small part of why the greats are great: Jordan, Woods, Phelps, Biles… When you can physically do stuff no one else in the world can do, you still have to mentally perform. Absolutely shocking to see Ilia Malinin fall apart mentally like that,” another fan said.

Once the program ended, Malinin stood on center ice and shook his head. He appeared to be in near disbelief as he put his arms in the air to salute the crowd. As he skated off, he puffed out his cheeks, as if to stop himself from crying.

He then hugged Shaidorov, the world silver medalist who bested the field by over 11 points, and congratulated him on winning Olympic gold.

“One performance should never define anyone. A good one or a disappointing one. Ilia Malinin is a class act and someone I greatly admire! As badly as I feel for him tonight, I know he will respond with strength, courage, and dignity. We all love you, Ilia!” another X user said.

However, with support and praise, he also faced a critical comment over his 2022 Beijing misstep. Fans love him, but excuses are the last thing they are entertaining, as this fan pointed out, “Absolute abject fail and choke job. I feel bad for Ilia Malinin but also don’t like that he was making excuses the second he came off the ice. Blaming the fact that he wasn’t at Beijing. Bro… You choked. Own it. Learn from it. Americans don’t make excuses.”

Now, with this bittersweet end of the Winter Olympics in Milan, let’s wait and see what the future holds for Malinin.