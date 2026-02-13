Ilia Malinin Blames Federation After Losing Olympic Podium in Biggest Milan Upset

The moment he arrived in Milan, Ilia Malinin was destined for greatness. Indeed, he was the one to deliver the Olympic team gold for the United States, saving the Americans from an embarrassing final-day collapse with a pressure-soaked free skate that secured the title. However, the men’s individual free skate became his worst nightmare, leaving him searching for answers about what went wrong.

Following the collapse, during an interview, Malinin did not mince words about who bore responsibility for the disaster, though his critique of the federation came wrapped in a broader acknowledgment of his own inexperience.

Right after the skate, he rushed towards his coaches with visible frustration. “They would have sent me to Beijing four years ago, then I wouldn’t have skated like that,” he said, pointing out the decision that was made for the 2022 Winter Games, where he wasn’t selected for the U.S. Olympic team. “It’s done.”

Talking about his performance, he said, “Honestly, yeah, that was just, I was not expecting that. I felt like going into this competition, I was so ready, I was, you know, I was gonna, I just felt ready getting on that ice, but I think maybe that might have been the reason that maybe I was too confident that I was gonna go well, so, you know, it’s, honestly, it just happened, I can’t process what just happened, so, it happens.”

