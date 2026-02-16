Ilia Malinin Channels Simone Biles After Dramatic Finish to Milan Winter Olympics

Both Ilia Malinin and Simone Biles have seen themselves fall from grace and been put through a lot mentally. For the gymnast, it was back at the Tokyo Olympics as the weight of expectation caused a temporary disconnect between her mind and body (twisties), forcing her to abandon the event. Similarly, the figure skater experienced online criticism, battling mental health following his medal loss in Milan. And now, he has spoken about it.

On Instagram, the 21-year-old posted a video, teasing something special for February 21, which aligns with the Olympics figure skating exhibition gala. “On the world’s biggest stage, those who appear the strongest may still be fighting invisible battles on the inside,” he wrote, conveying a message to the entire world. “Even your happiest memories can end up tainted by the noise.”

However, Malinin wasn’t shy to expose the social media trolls that had affected his mental health, leading him to the pressure cooker moment, stating, “Vile online hatred attacks the mind and fear lures it into the darkness, no matter how hard you try to stay sane through the endless insurmountable pressure. It all builds up as these moments flash before your eyes, resulting in an inevitable crash. This is that version of the story.”

The figure skater’s emotions echo the sentiments Biles expressed when she withdrew from the team final at the Tokyo Olympics. Explaining the toll that she took on her mental health, the gymnast told reporters, “Whenever you get in a high stress situation, you kind of freak out. I have to focus on my mental health and not jeopardize my health and well-being. It just sucks when you’re fighting with your own head.” And their experience is quite symmetrical.

Biles was seen at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, where she was completely immersed in the action. Even though Malinin had a disaster of a performance filled with frustration, the gymnast was seen applauding for him. She knows how hard it is to fall from grace, especially at the Olympics when you are at the peak of your career. And with that experience, she became an essential advocate of mental health in sports.

Well, the way Malinin skated that day, many were surprised. For someone who entered the free skate with a comfortable 5.09-point lead over Japan’s Yuma Kagiyama, the gold medal seemed more than possible. However, during his skate, he didn’t commit to his signature quad salchow-triple axel, reduced a planned quad loop to a mere double, and then fell on another quad lutz.

As if that wasn’t already causing him enough frustration, Malinin fell on his double salchow, ending the show with a score of 156.33 points. “They would have sent me to Beijing four years ago, then I wouldn’t have skated like that. It’s done,” he was heard saying over by the commentators as he rushed down towards his coach following the performance.

Eventually, he admitted the errors he made during the competition, stating, “I blew it. That’s honestly the first thing that came to my mind: ‘there’s no way that just happened’. I was preparing the whole season, you know. I felt so confident with my program, so confident with everything. And just to go out and that happened was… I have no words, honestly.”

With Malinin facing trolls over the internet for this kind of situation, Biles always had a powerful message for the athletes out there.

Simone Biles’ statement acts as motivation for Ilia Malinin and the sporting world

The Netflix series Simone Biles Rising told the story of the gymnast who struggled due to her mental health following the Tokyo Olympics. And since the show was made available worldwide, it became a direct suggestion from the Olympic champion.

“Behind the scenes, people don’t get that inside view. We wanted to take them through the whole process — the good days and the bad days — and make it feel real and raw. And with Netflix being global, it means everyone has the opportunity to watch,” Biles said.

She even gave a tip to her fellow athletes, stating, “Always be brave. Always be kind because you never know what people are going through behind the scenes. It’s okay to take a break, to pause, to recollect your thoughts … to rise again. Everyone’s journey is unique. Go out there and write your own story.”

So, both Ilia Malinin and Simone Biles have become advocates for mental health, even if their sports are very different. Their messages symbolize that in the end, the athletes who give their best on global stages for their country are, at the end of the day, humans just like any other person.