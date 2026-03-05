Ilia Malinin Earns Olympics Award After Powerful Moment at Heartbreaking Loss

Ilia Malinin had traveled to Milan as the “Quad God” who seemed destined to claim the gold medal in the men’s free skating. But the script played differently at the Milano Ice Skating Arena, as the 21-year-old American fell multiple times and tumbled from first place after the short program to a devastating eighth overall. However, as his dream dissolved on the ice, a different kind of legacy was being forged in the aftermath of the event.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

U.S. Figure Skating announced on X: “Your 2026 Olympic Fair Play Award winner is Ilia Malinin! Chosen for his selfless display of sportsmanship, congratulating Mikhail Shaidorov on his Olympic gold.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The award, established at the 1964 Innsbruck Games and presented to athletes demonstrating exceptional sportsmanship, placed Malinin alongside the Italian bobsledder Eugenio Monti, who famously loaned a replacement bolt to British rivals whose sled had broken, allowing them to win gold while Monti settled for bronze.

The moment that captivated the figure skating world unfolded in the kiss and cry area immediately after the free skate. Ilia Malinin didn’t just sit processing his performance, but he rose and walked directly to Mikhail Shaidorov, embracing the Kazakh figure skater who had just delivered the performance of his life to secure his country’s first Olympic figure skating gold since 1994.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulating Mikhail wasn’t about the results. It was about the shared journey we take as athletes. Knowing that fans worldwide connected with that moment means more to me than any medal,” Malinin told the IOC upon receiving the honor.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

IOC President Kirsty Coventry underscored the award’s significance, stating, “Fair play is the heartbeat of the Olympic Movement. Ilia’s actions reminded us all that excellence is not just measured by a podium finish, but by the respect and solidarity we show our competitors in our most difficult moments. The unprecedented fan participation in this award is a testament to the success of the 2026 Winter Olympics and the universal appeal of the Olympic values.”

For Malinin, who had earlier helped the United States capture team gold, the individual competition represented his first major international defeat in over two years. However, his immediate instinct to congratulate Shaidorov demonstrated that some victories transcend the scoreboard. And the American figure skater has previously opened up about his kind gesture to his rival.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ilia Malinin has always kept the rivalry only on the rink

“That exchange with Mikhail was, you know, just natural. For me, that’s how I am always. People that are outside of skating don’t really think that we’re close. They think we’re just rivals or have something between us, but that’s not really true,” Ilia Malinin said right after his kind gesture towards Mikhail Shaidorov.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have a competitive rivalry between all of us, and it’s the reason why we like to push each other to go further and further in the sport, really bringing the level of sport and sportsmanship. And really just showing that we’re also human beings. So it’s really nice to congratulate your friends when they have an amazing skate.”

And the Kazakh? He has echoed a similar sentiment when it came to his American rival, stating, “Ilia is a great athlete, but above all, he is a wonderful person.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, as Malinin prepares for the World Championships in Prague, he carries the title of not only being one of the fiercest figure skaters out there, but also the Fair Play Award to his name, which ultimately showcases who he is.