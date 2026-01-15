Maxim Naumov’s Clubmates, Also Bound for Milano-Cortina, Go Viral With First Olympic Training Session After US Championships

Last year, Maxim Naumov lost his parents, Vadim Naumov and Evgenia Shishkova, to the Potomac River crash. But the three shared a single dream, securing that Olympic Games berth. Fast forward to 2026, Naumov did it in style at the US Figure Skating Championship, securing not only a bronze medal with 249.16 points but a ticket to Milano-Cortina, where he would represent Team USA for the very first time.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

So, the newly minted Olympian has now returned home to The Skating Club of Boston, where he had his first Olympic training session. Naumov also shared the ice with fellow clubmates, who are also Olympians. On X, Kat Cornetta shared a video with the caption: “Here is some video I shot from this morning’s practice at The Skating Club of Boston. Lots of spins for Chan and Howe, also working on the exit of the death spiral in the short program. Naumov did a short program run-thru sans jumps, then drilled 2S, 3S, 4S.”

The Skating Club of Boston, which is located in Norwood, became the post-national championship practice for the three Olympic heroes. For Emily Chan and Spencer Howe, who have been partners on the rink since 2020, their dedication to their own first Olympic Games is easily shown in this practice session.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are shocked. This whole competition was just filled with a lot of roller coasters. As things have moved through the competition, all I can say is so many miracles have been happening throughout it. I’ve got to thank God at this point. This was well out of our control, and the fact we are here right now, we are so grateful and give credit where credit is due,” Howe said, following their qualification for Team USA. But it was quite tricky.

The pair placed eighth of the ten skaters in the short program following an error. Afterwards, they delivered a stronger free program and placed third in that competition segment, moving up to fourth place overall. However, since Alisa Efimova and Daniil Parkman didn’t have their US citizenship, their spot was given to Chan/Howe.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Norwood, side-by-side, Maxim Naumov was also committed to his post-championship practice. However, are you aware that the skater has another goal he is looking forward to achieve at the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games?

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Maxim Naumov is a big hockey fan

Following his performance at the US Figure Skating Championships, Maxim Naumov told the media that one of his non-competition goals for the Milano-Cortina Olympic Games is to see a hockey game. However, it has a twist. The game should be the one with Canada’s Tom Wilson, who has been one of his favorite players for years.

The 31-year-old Washington Capitals right wing is currently having one of his best NHL seasons. Apart from the recent lower-body injury, which he suffered from being hit by the Chicago Blackhawks’ Connor Murphy, Wilson has been able to secure 22 goals and 20 assists for 42 points across 41 NHL games. Furthermore, he has 110 hits, portraying him as a physical player on the ice.

However, Canada is in a different group than the United States at the Winter Olympics, so if Naumov wants to see one of the best hockey rivalries out there, he has to wait it out until the later stages of the hockey matches in Milano Cortina.