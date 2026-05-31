Olympic Coach Lends Support to Gold Medalist’s Claims of Injustice With Own Experience

Four days ago, Mikhail Shaidorov spoke out against the Kazakhstan federation, claiming they hadn’t paid him his salary after winning the 2026 Winter Games, and he didn’t know how to prepare for the next season. Now, a former coach has come forward and backed up the 21-year-old athlete’s claims through her own experience.

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“I myself suffered from this system,” said Elmira Turganova on Instagram. “I was previously the personal coach of Sofia Samodelkina. I trained her, arranged with Rafael Arutyunyan to take us on, and found funding. I also begged for money to be allocated for training camps. I invested a lot of my own money. I even had to sell my apartment to cover debts for preparing to earn the Olympic license. I achieved success on my own.

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“But people like that aren’t liked. Some officials don’t want such people around… In January 2025, my athlete and I went to the World University Games, where we placed third. I had planned this trip in advance to coincide with my legal vacation. Even the vacation schedule was signed. But imagine, when we returned, not only were we not congratulated, but I was fired for being absent for more than three hours without a valid reason. Even though everyone knew we were at such a major competition, representing our country.”

Turganova then named Vasily Levit, Head of Physical Culture and Sports for Astana, as the architect of her firing:

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“Mr. Vasily Levit didn’t want me around and wanted to remove me from my position as deputy head of sports school No. 2 in Astana. He told me directly, ‘Vacate your position,’ and I refused. So he decided to get rid of me this way, when I left for the World University Games. That’s how officials treat those who rise up and succeed without connections or protection.”

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Despite the ex-coach supporting Shaidorov’s claims, we should know that there’s a controversial contract clause that makes things highly complicated between him and the federation. However, Turganova’s own experience suggests there may be a troubling narrative behind the personal struggles of coaches and athletes.

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Olympic coach voices disappointment over the athlete’s lack of support during distressing times

While in Kazakhstan, Turganova trained Sofia Samodelkina in figure skating. However, after two years, the 19-year-old relocated to the United States and started training under Rafael Arutyunyan at Great Park Ice & FivePoint Arena in California. Under his guidance, Samodelkina represented Kazakhstan at the 2026 Winter Olympics and secured an Olympic spot.

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Despite her recent success, Turganova expressed disappointment that the 19-year-old had completely betrayed her after joining her new coaching staff.

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“And after I was left without a job, I was betrayed by my athlete, Sofya Samodelkina,” she said on Instagram. “Even though I did everything for her with all my heart. I invested so much effort and my own money. But when you get a result like an Olympic license, suddenly you have so many helpers and advisors… And then she forgot who had always helped her on this difficult path.”