Olympic Ice Dance Champion Gabriella Papadakis Reacts After Losing Key Role at the Milano-Cortina Games

In the final weeks before the Olympic spotlight shifts to Milano-Cortina, what should have been a moment of professional transition for retired ice dance champion Gabriella Papadakis has instead become a display of public rupture with her former partner, Guillaume Cizeron.

Both have been engaged in a legal battle over the release of Papadakis’ autobiography, “Pour ne pas disparaître,” which translates to “To Not Disappear.” This dispute has also led to Papadakis being dropped by NBC for a commentator role.

As reported by CBC Olympics, the ice dancer told L’Equipe, “To my knowledge, in reaction to Guillaume filing a formal notice, which was made public, they [NBC] considered that the perception of my neutrality was compromised and that I could not commentate on the Olympic Games.”

NBC further explained their reason for taking this decision.

“We respect Gabriella’s right to tell the story of her life and career. At the same time, her new book creates a clear conflict of interest. Our responsibility is to deliver coverage that our audience can trust to be free of bias—whether actual or perceived—and we regret that is no longer possible given the circumstances.”

The 30-year-old, who retired from competition in December 2024, framed it as a devastating blow to her post-athletic life.

“I’m not dealing with it very well. I’ve cried a lot. I was super disappointed because I was just beginning that career as a commentator,” she said. “To lose the opportunity to start a new career is very difficult to take. I understand NBC’s position, but yes, I’m experiencing a feeling of injustice.”

This change also came after Papadakis worked for NBC as an analyst at the recent US Figure Skating Championships alongside play-by-play announcer Terry Gannon and commentator Johnny Weir.

But what did Cizeron say about his former partner amidst this legal battle?

Guillaume Cizeron didn’t hold back when it came to talking about Gabriella Papadakis’ autobiography

Despite having 34 world records and multiple medals to their name on the rink, the split between Guillaume Cizeron and Gabriella Papadakis has become sour, owing to her book Pour ne pas disparaître, released on January 15, 2026.

Cizeon simply labeled it as a “smear campaign” against him.

“I have chosen to entrust this matter to my lawyers and to formally request that all parties involved immediately cease the dissemination of defamatory statements against me, and I reserve the right to take any necessary legal action to protect my integrity.”

Several French media outlets’ reports suggested that in that book, Papadakis described her partnership with Cizeron as “controlling” and “demanding” and said he had a “hold” over her. And when Cizeron got to know about this, he was “very saddened.”

He even mentioned that their former relationship was with “equal collaboration both athletically and personally.”

Cizeron continued, “I also denounce the content of the book ‘Pour ne pas disparaître,’ which contains false information, attributing to me statements I never made and which I consider serious.”

Now, while Papadakis lost her NBC role due to this legal battle, Cizeron will be vying for a gold medal in Milano-Cortina in a few weeks, alongside his new ice dance partner, Laurence Fournier-Beaudry.