Seventh US National Title Secured, American Ice Dancer Reflects on Forces That Defined Team’s Rise

Madison Chock and Evan Bates lifted their record-breaking seventh US national ice dance trophy in St. Louis. With this achievement, they etched their names into history with a score of 228.87 and surpassed the iconic duo of Meryl Davis and Charlie White. And how did they do it? Being recognized as the sport’s top performers for a long time now, they captivated the crowd with their flamenco to “Paint It Black.”

However, in this shining light of victory, Evan Bates talked not about their dominance on ice but about the path they have been on since the 2011-12 season. “No journey is linear and ours certainly hasn’t been. And, I think those years where we felt the struggle set us up for this run now that we’ve been enjoying for the last four years or so,” the American ice dancer said, as reported by Golden Skate on X.

“And, I think the domestic rivalries that we had through that span of time sharpened us for international competition. And when I look at the landscape of US ice dance right now, and I see the talent on the podium, and just off the podium, the field is so deep.” Their partnership is all about giving each other the time required to achieve this level of dominance in the sport.

The pair that started in the 2011-12 season took a lot of time to hone themselves. Their first major victory came as the US National Ice Dance title in 2015, followed by their first Four Continents Championship title in 2019 and their first World Championship title in 2023. Apart from his own victory in the 2026 edition, Bates also acknowledged the up-and-coming athletes who made it to the podium of the event.

Both of the pairs who secured the silver and the bronze medals were quite younger than Chock/Bates. Emilea Zingas and Vadym Kolesnik came 2nd with 213.65, and Christina Carreira and Anthony Ponomarenko secured 3rd with 206.95.

Watching the bright future of the US ice dancers, Bates made a bold claim, saying, “And I hope and I know that those teams are going to sharpen each other for the next quad, or two quads or three quads, and you know, the run of US ice dance on the world podium, I think, is going to continue for a long time.” However, with this iconic victory, they also became assured of their ambitions for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

The pair is already aiming at their next adventure following the US National title

The Milano-Cortina Olympic Games will serve as Madison Chock and Evan Bates’ fourth Olympic adventure. In Beijing 2022, they achieved their first gold, but it was in the form of a team medal. “So that was the mixed feeling, but it’s not over yet,” Bates said following their Olympic performance. And a few years later, they will be on Olympic ice again, chasing a similar dream.

“It’s going to be a lot more what it has been. We know what to do. We have our plan, and we’re executing it, and we don’t plan on deviating from it. We’re going to stick to it, trust ourselves, trust our team, and do what we know how to do, which is prepare and execute,” Chock confidently said of their approach to training ahead of the Olympic Games.

Similarly, Bates agreed with what his partner said, adding, “I think our performance today was definitely the best that we’ve skated the free dance all year. And I think it shows that the plan Madison just spoke about is working. And, we like to build momentum through the season. It’s a great feeling going into a big event knowing that you’ve skated well at the previous competition. So, we’re going to roll with that momentum into Milan.”

Now, with just a few weeks remaining until the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina, only time will tell what fate has in store for the US ice dancers.