Team USA Overturn Milan Decision to Bring in Russian-Born Ilia Malinin as Team Gold on Stake

Team USA enters the figure skating events at the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics with a roster deep in talent. The squad features not only admirable rookies but experienced veterans who are ready to get as many medals as they can. The stakes are high, and U.S. Figure Skating has made a crucial decision regarding one of its most dominant talents on the ice: Ilia Malinin.

The Russian-born American figure skater’s position in the event was confirmed, as reported by Christine Brennan on X: “It’s confirmed. US Figure Skating has just announced Ilia Malinin will skate the short program Saturday night in the team competition.” So, the team competition on February 7 will see the 21-year-old compete.

This decision leans into the team’s greatest strength. Malinin is a two-time world champion and a four-time U.S. champion. He has been undefeated since 2023 and is the only one out there to have successfully landed a quadruple Axel in the competition. Such prowess on ice makes him the favorite to deliver maximum points for the United States on the sport’s grandest stage.

The maths around it is quite simple. Ten nations compete in initial segments, with the top five having the chance to advance in the competition. Points are awarded based on finish in each discipline, starting from 10 for the first-place finisher. The nation with the highest aggregate total wins gold.

So, by selecting Malinin for the team’s short program, Team USA is already deploying one of its talented figure skaters against the field. They will be aiming to put pressure on rivals like Japan and Italy. And for Malinin, the Olympic stage will serve as a proving ground, as well as a place for redemption.

Ilia Malinin is more than ready for his Olympic medal

“That was such a hard moment for me to go through but it made me the skater I am today,” Ilia Malinin said following his electrifying performance at the 2026 U.S. Championships in St. Louis, reflecting on the fact that he wasn’t selected four years ago for the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Skating to ‘The Lost Crown (Prince of Persia)’ by 2WEI, Malinin launched himself with various moves on the American ice, securing 115.10, which was not only the season’s best but also a personal best for him and the highest short program score ever recorded in the competition.

“I came here, I was going to play it safe, but I was so amazed. This environment was just so incredible. They’re so pumped up, so fired up, I felt support from every single person in the stands, and they really helped me get through my program. That was just so meaningful for me, and I’m sure for all the other athletes, it was such a good experience, and I’m looking forward to that again,” he said.

Indeed, the 21-year-old was showered with Toothless plush toys by the fans in the arena, and he adored every single moment of it. And heading into the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics, Malinin will be looking for his career-first Olympic medal.